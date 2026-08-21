After Its Box Office Disappointment, Masters of the Universe is Dominating Streaming (And Is Beating 2026’s Best Movie)

It looks like He-Man isn’t going to let something like the box office keep him down. While Masters of the Universe didn’t exactly dominate the box office when it was released back in May, that hasn’t been the end of the adventure for the film. The movie quickly became a streaming hit when it arrived on Prime Video last month, quickly becoming the platform’s top-streamed movie at the time. Now, however, it’s clear that the film is a bonafide and massive hit as it continues to not only top Prime Video’s charts but is currently the most-streamed piece of entertainment period including both movies and television across all of the major platforms — even beating out the best movie of 2026 to date.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Masters of the Universe sits on the top of the Top 10 Streaming — Overall with 1173 million minutes of streaming time. That puts it ahead of 281 episodes of The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max that has the number two spot with 1122 million minutes. While that is impressive, it’s the movie charts that might truly be the most interesting as Masters of the Universe also tops that list while Project Hail Mary — widely considered the best movie of 2026 to date and one of the films Masters of the Universe previously dethroned on Prime Video’s own list, sits a far distant fourth with 476 minutes. In fact, there’s a wide gap between Masters of the Universe and the number two film, Netflix’s 72 Hours which charts with only 791 million minutes watched.

Masters of the Universe Was Divisive In Theaters But Everyone Seems to Agree on Streaming

What’s truly interesting about this huge streaming success for Masters of the Universe is how it seems to clear up most of the discourse about the film. When it hit theaters, there was a lot of division, with some audiences not quite sure what to make the film, critics not exactly loving it, but plenty of others enjoying the film, it’s approach to the original cartoon, the nostalgia, and the way it embraces everything good and goofy about the original. While the mix of thoughts about the film might have impacted people’s decision to see it at the box office, now that it’s available to stream at home on Prime Video, it’s clear that it’s a crowd pleaser. The streaming numbers simply don’t lie — people are turning up for Masters of the Universe even if they didn’t turn out for at the box office.

And this success could end up being a big deal for the film. Even with the film’s box office lacking, this sort of massive streaming success isn’t necessarily something the studio (in this case, Amazon MGM) can ignore. Considering that the film has been a strong streaming performer since it arrived on the platform and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, this might just be enough to prompt a sequel being greenlit. Masters of the Universe’s streaming success is a clear signal that the film has — and has found — its audience. It could be enough to give the film the chance it deserves to continue its story. There is, after all, that post-credits tease we would love to see pay off.

Masters of the Universe is now streaming on Prime Video.