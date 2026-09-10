After Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s $2 Billion Box Office, the Director’s Next Project Is a Reboot of a Classic TV Show

The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is something that even Sony Pictures couldn’t have predicted. Though the anticipation for the next movie in this franchise, and the MCU at large, would have certainly painted it as a success in the making, no one thought the film would go on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time and on the verge of breaking box office records held for decades. To that end, there’s no doubt that the future of Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood webslinger is cemented for at least a couple of extra appearances on the big screen.

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Marvel has also indicated that they hope to keep filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton in the fold, though far from confirmed to return for Spider-Man 5, it seems like a good bet. With that in mind, the director’s next project has just been lined up, and even though it’s not a Marvel sequel, it’s a reboot that feels like a man cashing in on the goodwill he just earned. Deadline reports that a big-screen reboot of Hawaii Five-0, the classic procedural cop television series, is in the works and that Cretton has been tapped to direct.

Hawaii Five-0 Reboot to be Directed by Spider-Man’s Destin Daniel Cretton

According to the trade, Cretton will help develop the new project and is attached to direct it, with Bad Boys for Life screenwriter Chris Bremner set to write the script. Based on the classic TV series that ran from 1968 to 1980 for over 280 episodes, the film will no doubt follow new versions of Steve McGarrett and “Danno” on the big screen as they encounter criminals, secret syndicates, and other ne’er-do-wells across the Hawaiian islands.

As fans are well aware, Hawaii Five-0 was previously rebooted for television, with the series that started in 2010 running for ten seasons total and delivering another epic take on the idea. It’s worth noting, though, that a feature film version of the series has previously been attempted and fallen apart because of legal red tape associated with the television series. The fact that this new movie is set up at Paramount, though, may indicate that this movie might actually have an easier time getting made than others.

What’s especially noteworthy about this version of Hawaii Five-0, however, is that Destin Daniel Cretton is actually from the Aloha State. Born in Haiku, Hawaii, back in 1978, Cretton lived on the island until he was 19, meaning he has a direct connection to the central location of the series and may very well have a take on the material that might elevate it to something it’s never done before.

All that in mind, Cretton’s plate is quite full. In addition to Sony hoping to keep him in the Marvel family for the next Spider-Man movie, he’s also directing the live-action adaptation of Naruto. One thing is for sure, though: that iconic Hawaii Five-0 theme song is going to hit hard in a movie theater.