The Truth Behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Biggest Twist Will Surprise Marvel Fans

This post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Sadie Sink was the first new cast member to join Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the identity of her character remained a secret until the film’s premiere — though many Marvel fans figured it out long before opening weekend. In the movie, it’s revealed Sink is portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Jean Grey, a young mutant who is dealing with severe personal trauma as she tries to uncover what happened between her sister Sara and the Department of Damage Control. Brand New Day is only the beginning of Sink’s MCU journey, as she’ll reportedly be returning for Avengers: Secret Wars and likely many other projects after that. That’s what makes director Destin Daniel Cretton’s account of how the twist came to be so surprising.

Speaking with The Wrap after Brand New Day‘s record-breaking weekend, Cretton explained the process behind including Jean in the film. “It was not a mandate, it was a request. We asked,” he said, confirming that Kevin Feige did not dictate Jean be featured for universe building purposes. Cretton specifically wanted a character who tied into Brand New Day‘s themes of loneliness and Peter Parker’s personal arc.

Cretton continued, “I was really chasing somebody who represented this feeling of escapism that young people I think are feeling. Initially we’re thinking of video games or being online and having avatars, a character who can be anybody in a city and really be literally connected to so many people in the city. But the reveal is that they are the most lonely person in the city, and having that be a young person felt like a really cool reveal, but also to me just felt like, Oh I understand what this movie is about with a character like that.” Jean was just “one of the options on the table” as the filmmakers were attempting to figure out the movie’s mystery villain.

This story is developing…