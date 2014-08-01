Al Pacino Lavishes More Praise On Guardians Of The Galaxy, Says He’s Ready To Go To Marvel

In addition to being the year's highest grossing film at the U.S. box office, Guardians of the Galaxy might soon have another claim to fame. It just might become known as the Marvel Studios film that convinced Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino that it was time to do a Marvel movie.

Last month, Al Pacino went on record that he thought Guardians of the Galaxy was amazing, but it seems that the film had an impact on Pacino beyond just making a passing compliment. In a new interview with MTV, Pacino lavished some more praise on Guardians of the Galaxy.

When asked if he connected with what was currently playing in movie theaters, Pacino brought up that he took his kids to see Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I was really impressed. I was very…I was really impressed," said Pacino. "Especially with that seventies…have you seen it…with that seventies music. It's amazing and inventive and so funny, and dark and deep. All very Shakespearean. I was very, very surprised by that, and my kids love it."

Even more interesting is that Pacino rather clearly voiced his desire to be in a Marvel movie, stating "Yeah, I'm ready to go to Marvel."

Pacino also relayed a story about how he turned down the Han Solo role in Star Wars. Pacino explained, "It was at that time in my career where I was offered everything. I was in The Godfather. They didn't care if I was right or wrong for the role, if I could act or not act."

In regards to Star Wars, Pacino added, "I remember not understanding it when I read it. Another missed opportunity."

Well, Pacino definitely gets Guardians of the Galaxy, so it certainly sounds like if director James Gunn comes calling for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 that Pacino won't let a chance to star in an epic space film slip through his fingers again.