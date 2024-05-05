Fall Guys Is Getting Its Own Star Wars Crossover

Happy Star Wars Day, Star Wars fans! While a lot of you are probably out experiencing the 25th Anniversary re-release of Episode I – The Phantom Menace and the special look at The Acolyte afterwards (or maybe you're amongst the brave who is powering through the entire marathon), there are definitely plenty of fans who will be returning to a Star Wars game afterwards. Whether its loading up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor again for its first birthday or checking out the new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration, there's still plenty of Star Wars gaming content to pass the time until Outlaws release. The latest collaboration announcement that was held off until today is that Star Wars will also be collaborating with Fall Guys.

Announced with an official trailer on the Fall Guys YouTube (which you can watch below) and a post on the official StarWars.com website, the Beans in Fall Guys will soon have a Star Wars-themed upgrade available, including four new costumes and additional content from Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars x Fall Guys Collaboration

The announcement from the Star Wars website reads:

"Starting next week, dress your Beans as Han Solo joy-riding on the top of a Millennium Falcon and his faithful co-pilot Chewbacca, heroes of the Rebel Alliance. Or join the Empire with costumes modeled after Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor and classic stormtrooper gear. The collaboration also includes some in-game cosmetics, like a Sarlacc Pit escape sequence perfect for devouring your enemies and a Carbon Freezing Chamber element, inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, that can trap your Beans in Carbonite."

The Star Wars x Fall Guys collaboration is set to begin May 7th and run through May 20th. Fall Guys is a free-to-play, extremely multiplayer and cross platform royale game, available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and the Epic Games Store. This will undoubtedly be a popular collaboration and you can safely expect to see plenty of Bean Solos and Beantroopers in the future, because from social media reactions it looks like fans are very excited for these items to hit the Fall Guys store.

Fall Guys is amongst the popular free-to-play multiplayer games that touts impressive collaborations, both inside Fall Guys itself and expanding elsewhere. In the future Fortnite and Fall Guys fans can look forward to the latter making its way to the Unreal Editor in Fortnite (UEFN) program. In the past Fall Guys has collaborated with Toy Story to bring in Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Death Stranding, Tomb Raider, and more. Suffice to say, the game has already featured many crossovers with impressive franchises, so it was only a matter of time before Star Wars made its way to the game as well.

What do you think of the Star Wars costumes coming to Fall Guys, and are you hoping for additional costumes from the franchise in the future?