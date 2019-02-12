‘Aladdin’ Fan Art Imagines Robin Williams As Live-Action Genie

When Disney released an extended sneak peek at Aladdin earlier this week, fans got their first official look at Will Smith’s blue-skinned Genie. Needless to say, fans of the classic Disney hit had some thoughts on the situation. While some fans thought it may have been poor CGI, a substantial amount of fans were upset of the translation from the cartoon character to live-action.

In the wake of the big reveal during the Grammys, fan art master BossLogic whipped up a new piece that combines the live-action version of Genie with the likeness of the late Robin Williams that’s sure to make fans teary-eyed.

Fans of the classic will recognize Williams as the voice of the legendary character in the 90s Aladdin (1992) animated film. The comedian also lent his voice to the role once more in 1996 in Aladdin and the King of Thieves, the third in a trilogy of animated flicks.

Late last year, Aladdin director Guy Ritchie explained why he’s glad it was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star stepping into the massive void left by the passing of Williams.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual is, for the actor, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on, and Will Smith is an extrovert and you need an extrovert for Genie,” Ritchie said.

“So once you find a voice, which takes a while — and it’s funny because one of the things that we noticed because we tested things is that the Robin Williams concern was an issue, and that issue was aberrated almost immediately because the commitment of tone that we went with Will — and Will depicted our interpretation of how the Genie should be, and it’s different from Robin’s.”

The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.