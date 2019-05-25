Aladdin: Naomi Scott Has A Heartwarming Real Life Jasmine Moment With Young Fans

Naomi Scott is earning rave reviews for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin, but she also made quite the impression on several young Jasmine fans in real life. Emerson Collins shared a moment he caught on video at the theater after coming out of seeing Aladdin, and it shows Scott making the night of several young fans, a few of which were dressed as Jasmine for the big film. The video starts out with Scott kneeling down and talking to two girls in the theater lobby, and another is bouncing between her parents and Scott.

The girls are all talking with Scott when the third girl comes back over to take a picture and all four smile for the camera. It’s an adorable moment, and Scott sticks around for a minute to talk to the girls after the picture too. Turns out you don’t have to be at Disney World or Disneyland to meet Princess Jasmine, and Scott definitely made a special memory for these young fans.

Walked out of seeing Aladdin to see Princess Jasmine herself @NaomiScott stop in the lobby to absolutely make the night of two speechless young Jasmines. A people’s princess! pic.twitter.com/yjrF6yJCjY — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) May 25, 2019

“Walked out of seeing Aladdin to see Princess Jasmine herself @NaomiScott stop in the lobby to absolutely make the night of two speechless young Jasmines,” Collins wrote. “A people’s princess!”

You can find the official description for Disney’s Aladdin below.

Aladdin is in theaters now.