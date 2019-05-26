Aladdin to Open With $105 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend at the Box Office

Aladdin will take the top spot at this box office in its opening weekend, which has the benefit of being the four-day Memorial Day Weekend. Aladdin is Disney’s widest ever Memorial Day weekend release, screening in 4,476 locations. With that, the film is estimated to take in $90 million in its first three days and $105 million over the four-day weekend. This is a victory for Disney, which has a recent history of disappointing Memorial Day Weekend openings for franchise films like Alice Through the Looking Glass, Prince of Persia, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Aladdin is a live-action remake of the 1992 Disney Animation classic. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

If Disney animation isn’t your thing, the other big opening this weekend is Brightburn. Produced by James Gunn, the R-rated film blends the superhero and horror genres by imagining what would happen if a child with Superman’s origin story turned out bad. The film is set to earn $9 million over the four-day weekend, which is more than enough to recoup if $6 million budget. It’s received mixed reviews, so time will tell if it gains or suffers from word of mouth.

John Wick: Chapter 3, last week’s box office leader, slides into second place this weekend with a four-day haul of $30 million. Its box office total will stand at $106 million.

Avengers: Endgame drops to third place this weekend, earning another $22 million from the four-day holiday weekend. The film’s domestic box office total will climb above $800 million, landing at $803 million as it closes in on the top spot at the domestic box office all-time highest grosser list. Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds that top spot currently.

Let us know what you’re seeing at the movies this weekend in the comments!

1. Aladdin

Opening Weekend

Friday: $31 million

Three-Day Weekend: $89.4 million

Four-Day Weekend: $105 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

2. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Week Two

Friday: $6.6 million

Three-Day Weekend: $24.1 million

Four-Day Weekend: $30.1 million

Total: $106.7 million

After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin’s guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization’s protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams, based on a story by Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

3. Avengers: Endgame

Week Five

Friday: $4.1 million

Three-Day Weekend: $16.9 million

Four-Day Weekend: $21.9 million

Total: $803.21 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

4. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Week Three

Friday: $3.3 million

Three-Day Weekend: $13.1 million

Four-Day Weekend: $17.1 million

Total: $119.9 million

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu features the voice of Ryan Reynolds in the title role. It also stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

5. Brightburn

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3 million

Three-Day Weekend: $8.5 million

Four-Day Weekend: $9 million

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Brightburn is produced by James Gunn and Kenneth Huang, directed by David Yarovesky, and stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

6. Booksmart

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.5 million

Three-Day Weekend: $6.8 million

Four-Day Weekend: $7.8 million

Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night — a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for.

Booksmart is directed by Olivia Wilde from a screenplay by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman. The film stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow, and Jason Sudeikis.

7. A Dog’s Journey

Week Two

Friday: $1.1million

Three-Day Weekend: $4 million

Four-Day Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $16 million

Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined.

A Dog’s Journey is directed by Gail Mancuso from a screenplay written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, and Wally Wolodarsky, based on Cameron’s 2012 novel of the same name. It is a sequel to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose. The film stars Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, and Henry Lau.

8. The Hustle

Week Three

Friday: $1 million

Three-Day Weekend: $3.81 million

Four-Day Weekend: $5 million

Total: $31 million

Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money. Into her well-ordered, meticulous world comes Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score — a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France.

The Hustle is a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with women in the lead roles. It is directed by Chris Addison, written by Jac Schaeffer, and stars Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp, and Dean Norris,

9. The Intruder

Week Four

Friday: $625,000

Three-Day Weekend: $2.4 million

Four-Day Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $32.8 million

Scott and Annie Russell couldn’t be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie — still strangely attached to the house — begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

The Intruder is directed by Deon Taylor, written by David Loughery, and stars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid.

10. Long Shot

Week Four

Friday: $409,000

Three-Day Weekend: $1.6 million

Four-Day Weekend: $2 million

Total: $29.1 million

Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world — a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.

Long Shot is directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah. The film stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård.