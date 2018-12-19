First Look At ‘Aladdin’s Live-Action Jasmine

We didn’t get to see Jasmine in the first teaser for the Aladdin live-action remake, but now we get to see Naomi Scott in all her Jasmine glory thanks to a new cover story.

Scott debuted alongside Mena Massoud’s Aladdin and Will Smith’s Genie on EW’s latest cover, and she looks spectacular in full costume. The bright blue and gold that Disney fans love is all accounted for, and we can’t wait to see more in the full first trailer.

You can check out the new cover below.

We also get another photo of her with Aladdin in the market, recreating the scene where she is undercover outside of the palace. You can check out that image below.

In addition to Scott, the live-action Aladdin will star Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Will Smith (Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), David Negahban (Sultan), and Numan Acar (Hakim). The film is being directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August, Ritchie, and Vanessa Taylor. Ron Clements, Ted Elliott, John Musker, and Terry Rossio helmed the original screenplay.

As for Scott, she will also be playing a role in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska, as well as Elizabeth Banks.

Aladdin is the latest in a long line of live-action remakes for Disney, though it is a trend that shows no sign of stopping. Beauty and the Beast managed to bring in a plethora of box office receipts, resulting in a domestic haul of over $504 million. Worldwide it managed to pull in over $1.2 billion in ticket sales, and hopes are high that Aladdin, a long beloved film for Disney, will do something similar.

Aladdin is currently slated to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019.