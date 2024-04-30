Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Gets Epic Final Trailer

A new ape will reign over the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for the fourth movie in the rebooted Planet of the Apes saga, set hundreds of years after CG chimp Caesar (Andy Serkis) led his tribe to the oasis in 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Monkeykind has since replaced mankind as the dominant species on the planet, with the antagonistic Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) — a tyrant who has taken the revered Caesar's name — using long-lost human technology to build his empire generations after the Ape Dark Ages.

"The elders did not tell us everything about this world," realizes young chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) in the new trailer, which you can watch below. When he encounters the feral human woman Mae (Freya Allen), they embark on a harrowing journey into the Forbidden Zone, causing him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the start of a planned new Apes trilogy and "a nice little sendoff to all the fans of the previous one," Ball told ComicBook. "And honestly what it's about, it's about the birth of a legend. It's about when that ape [Caesar] died, he became more than just an ape. He became something more. And it's about that idea. And then we have this cut, 'Many generations later,' and I'll just say it's hundreds of years later, not thousands, hundreds."

"We never really put a date on it, to be honest," Ball added, approximating the events as taking place 300 to 400 years after War. "It's just a long enough distance that stories can, the game of telephone through history, it starts to erode and change and get lost."

Kingdom also stars Peter Macon (The Orville) as the orangutan Raka; William H. Macy (Shameless) as the human Trevathan; Travis Jeffery (Home and Away) as the chimp Anaya; and Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth) as Noa's father, Koro.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes tickets are on sale now for the Early Access Screening (May 8) and wide release (May 10).