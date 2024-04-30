Fast X Part 2: Tyrese Shares Surprising Filming Update

Fast X: Part 2 got a big filming update from Tyrese Gibson. The Bloodline Killer star stopped over at CBR to hype his new horror thriller. But, during that conversation, Fast X: Part 2 had to come up. Tyrese explained that they would begin filming the next chapter of The Fast Saga in early 2025. Originally, a lot of people thought the sequel would be rolling already. However, the actors and writers' strikes have played a role in pumping the brakes. Despite those speed bumps, Tyrese is very confident that the end result will be a stronger movie. Dom Torretto and his family are up against insurmountable odds in Fast X: Part 2.

If the last year and change at the theater has taught us anything, it's that viewers prize an actual event. The actor thinks that's what they're building here. "I think right now the pressure is to elevate the movie and take the film to some other levels." Tyrese mused. "As you've seen, Gal Gadot and The Rock are back, which is exciting."

He added, "Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet. I'm hearing that we're going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year."

Vin Diesel Updates On Fast X: Part 2

While filming might not begin for a couple of months, the Fast Saga creative team are hard a work on Fast X: Part 2. Vin Diesel is excited by everything he's seen so far. In fact, he shared some of that anticipation on Instagram earlier this year. The script is going strong and the star can't wait for people to see what they've been cooking.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel wrote on social media. "Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey.

The star continued, "Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

