Alamo Drafthouse To Reopen With Free Bill & Ted Face the Music Screenings

✖

Movie theaters across the country are starting to reopen after lengthy closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, AMC Theatres announced they would reopen on August 20th with 15-cent tickets as an incentive to bring moviegoers back and now, Alamo Drafthouse is gearing up to reopen select locations on August 26th with their own most excellent treat for moviegoers. After being closed for five months, Alamo Drafthouse will reopen in select locations by showing Bill & Ted Face the Music for free ahead of the film's release.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse," CEO Shelli Taylor said in a statement (via Variety). "Tenet, The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music are made for the big screen experience. We've all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely."

When Alamo Drafthouse locations reopen, they will do so with new health and safety measures in place, including the requirement that guests wear masks.

"When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is not political," Alamo said in a statement in June. "We will require that guests wear masks at the theater (except when eating/drinking). Those without masks will be given one."

In addition to the announced new releases, Alamo will be screening older film favorites as well, in two pandemic-inspired programs. The first, "Making Up for Lost Time" features films about time-related elements. Films included in that program include Inception, Back to the Future, Donnie Darko and others. The other program, "Masks", is a play on facial coverings and will feature films centered around heroes and villains, such as Batman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Mask of Zorro.

Bill & Ted Face the Music launches simultaneously in theaters and on premium video-on-demand on August 28th. Here's the film's official synopsis.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

What do you think about Alamo Drafthouse reopening by showing Bill & Ted Face the Music for free? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.