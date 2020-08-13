AMC Theatres To Reopen With 15-Cent Tickets On August 20

✖

AMC is set to reopen some of its theaters soon, and as part of that celebratory occasion they are rolling out a cool promotion that brings prices back to what they would have been in the 1920s. The Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices promotion will be in effect when the first wave of more than 100 AMC theaters reopen on August 20th, and for that one day, all tickets at AMC will be 15 cents (plus sales tax). That's right, 15 cents, but AMC is not stopping there. After the one day 15 cent event they will also be bringing back some fan-favorite films to theaters, and when those return they will only be $5 a ticket, a promotion that will run through the end of October (via Businesswire).

The $5 titles will include Inception's 10th Anniversary event and other favorite films like Black Panther, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, Grease, and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Fans who attend these will also be able to score regular popcorn, Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks, KidsPacks, and more for $5 to go with their movie.

As for the initial theater openings, this is the first phase of a full reopening, and AMC is aiming to have around two-thirds of its U.S. theaters open in time for Tenet's September 3rd release. The New Mutants will open shortly before this goal, as that releases on August 28th.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

Here's what's on deck for the next few weeks in AMC theaters.

8/21

Unhinged

Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula

Cut Throat City

Words On Bathroom Walls

Inception 10th Anniversary event

8/28

The New Mutants

Personal History Of David Copperfield

9/3

Tenet

9/11

Infidel

9/18

The King's Man

War With Grandpa

Are you excited for AMC's new promotion? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.