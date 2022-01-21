Alex Garland’s Next Movie Adds Kirsten Dunst and More to Cast

After captivating fans with projects such as Ex Machina, Dredd, and Devs, Alex Garland is headed back to the world of film with Civil War, an action epic lined up with A24. On Friday, fans got their first inkling (via Variety) of who will be working with Garland on the upcoming project — including some Devs veterans. According to a new report, Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny have all joined the cast of Civil War. It is currently unknown what roles these actors will be playing, as well as the plot. Garland wrote the film, which takes place in a near-future America, and will direct.

Dunst is best known among fans for her performance as Mary-Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man films, as well as recent appearances in The Power of the Dog and The Beguiled. Moura’s filmography includes The Shining Girls and Narcos. Henderson recently appeared in Dune, and portrayed Stewart in Devs. Spaeny is known for her work in Mare of Easttown and Pacific Rim: Uprising, and previously portrayed Lyndon in Devs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Civil War marks Garland’s latest project, in addition to the upcoming film Men, which will star Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Fargo) and Rory Kinnear (No Time to Die, Penny Dreadful). That film, which is also at A24, will follow a woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

While speaking to ComicBook.com in 2020, Garland spoke about future projects he was working on, including an eight-episode miniseries surrounding “civil unrest,” which he hoped to work on with the ensemble cast of Devs.

“I guess really what it is, is it’s more explicitly political,” Garland revealed. “There’s politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah.”

“I’ve read the first two episodes,” Devs star Alison Pill also told ComicBook.com in a subsequent interview. “I better be a part of it. As of now, we don’t have character names. They’re just our names. So, there will be “Alison” or “Nick”, which is pretty funny. But yeah, no. I think that we’re all determined to be back. Who knows what anybody’s going to be doing anytime soon? But yeah. It is my goal in life is to keep this going. It’s been such a magical collaborative experience with just truly everybody, from the crew to our cast to Alex. It’s been a real gift.”

What do you think of the first cast members of Alex Garland’s Civil War? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!