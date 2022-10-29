Alexander Skarsgard to Direct, Star in New Thriller With Florence Pugh

Alexander Skarsgård is known for many roles ranging from Eric Northman in True Blood to Perry Wright in Big Little Lies and Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan. The actor also helmed a short film back in 2003, and he's finally returning to the director's chair for his first feature film, The Pack. Skarsgård will also be starring in the movie alongside his The Little Drummer Girl co-star, Florence Pugh. According to Deadline, The Pack starts filming in March. You can read a description of the film below...

The Pack "follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?"

The Pack is from an original script written by Rose Gilroy who also wrote the upcoming Project Artemis, which is set to star Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The Pack will be produced by Michael Clayton's Jennifer Fox, and 30West is financing and executive producing the film, which is being compared to the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Nightcrawler.

When Is Florence Pugh Returning to the MCU?

The Pack is not the only Pugh project fans have to look forward to. She is also signed on to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Thunderbolts. It was recently reported that Pugh will be getting an "eight-figure" payday in her salary for multiple upcoming Marvel films. The movie will also feature Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). It was also announced this month that Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, has been cast as Thaddeus Ross and will first be appearing in Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredibly Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away earlier this year. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing Thunderbolts while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is signed on to write the script. Thunderbolts is expected to mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5.

