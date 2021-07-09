Florence Pugh Will Reportedly Appear in Another Marvel Film Besides Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is betting big on Florence Pugh and her Yelena Belova character. Pugh joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Black Widow before reprising the role late in the same year for an appearance in the Hawkeye series. Now, Marvel Studios seems quite confident in Pugh's ability to draw an audience with the Widow character she portrays, as a new report indicates Pugh will be getting "eight figure" payday in her salary four a couple of upcoming films.

"Florence Pugh, already an Oscar nominee when she appeared in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, will receive eight figures for her next two Marvel films, including leading the ensemble cast of the villain-centric Thunderbolts, due out July 26, 2024," THR reported on Friday. More interesting, perhaps, for Marvel fans is the inclusion of Pugh in another Marvel Studios film. Pugh was announced a part of the Thunderbolts film during Marvel's presentation at D23, putting her back to work on another script from Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. However, Pugh's other MCU appearance has not yet been revealed.

As for where Pugh could show up, it's anybody's guess for now. Looking at the slate of projects, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars seem like obvious choices. Both of those films are expected to be ensemble event titles with many of the Marvel Cinematic Universes heroes and villains having opportunities to appear. However, other titles such as Captain America: New World Order remain possibilities.

As THR noted, this sort of payday is rare in the super hero world. Back in 2012, Robert Downey Jr. hauled in $50 million for his work as Tony Stark in The Avengers but other stars rarely come close to such figures. "Superhero paydays vary wildly based on experience," THR reported. "A first-time superhero lead has remained in the mid-six-figure range for the past decade — and a director new to the Marvel or DC universe will also make mid-six figures for their first superhero feature. That fee can jump to two to five times that for a sequel helmer." With Pugh reprising the role, her value within Marvel Studios has clearly skyrocketed as Kevin Feige and company aim to put her in more projects going forward.

