All 4 Entries in a Great 2010s Action Series Are About to Leave Streaming With Just Days Left to Watch

Since bursting onto screens in 2014, John Wick redefined what mainstream action cinema could look like, turning Keanu Reeves into the genre’s most bankable modern icon. Built around director Chad Stahelski’s background as a stunt performer, the franchise pioneered a hyper-choreographed fighting style that fans and critics alike dubbed gun-fu, blending firearms, martial arts, and precise camerawork into a signature visual language later adopted across Hollywood. Just as important was the elaborate underworld that Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad built around their assassin protagonist, introducing the High Table, its gold-coin currency, and a rotating cast of colorful killers and crime bosses. Four mainline films later, that meticulously constructed universe has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, making it one of the defining action franchises of the past decade. For anyone who wants to watch or rewatch the entire saga, though, time may be running out.

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All four mainline John Wick films are officially leaving HBO Max on July 31. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and John Wick: Chapter 4 will all disappear from the platform at the end of the month, cutting off the easiest way to watch Reeves’ entire arc from grieving widower to legendary assassin in one sitting. Neither HBO Max nor Lionsgate has announced where the four films are headed next, and no other streaming service has confirmed picking up the license. Major franchises of this scale rarely stay homeless for long, but until a new deal materializes, this month marks the last real window to stream the complete saga back to back without hunting down individual purchases or rentals.

All Four John Wick Movies Deserve Your Time

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

The original John Wick earned its acclaim out of a relatively modest budget funneled entirely into breathtaking set pieces. The sequels each expanded the scope and grossed more with every release, climbing from the $86 million the first installment hauled in to the massive $447 million the final chapter brought home. That trajectory is rare in modern franchise filmmaking, where diminishing returns and creative fatigue often tarnish a brand. Instead, Stahelski kept raising the stakes of the action scenes, staging increasingly elaborate sequences across new locations like Rome, Casablanca, and Osaka while never losing the tightly choreographed hand-to-hand combat that made the first film stand out.

The sequels also built out one of the richest supporting casts in modern action cinema, adding performers like Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Halle Berry as Sofia, Donnie Yen as Caine, and Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis, each expanding the mythology of the High Table without diluting the focus on Reeves’ central performance. That worldbuilding has already spawned Ballerina, which remains available on the platform even after the mainline films depart, and a fifth John Wick movie is currently in development with Reeves set to return. Watching all four films together while they still share a single streaming home offers a rare chance to experience the full arc in proper sequence, from the modest revenge thriller of 2014 to the operatic conclusion of Chapter 4, before the story continues in an eventual fifth chapter.

All four John Wick movies are currently streaming on HBO Max until July 31st.

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