All Eight Harry Potter Movies to Stream on Peacock

When HBO Max launched in May, one of the streaming service's biggest draws was the inclusion of all eight Harry Potter films. Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that HBO Max would be losing the movies this month, much to the dismay of Wizarding World fans. However, good news comes today as it was just announced that Peacock will soon be home to the Harry Potter films. Starting in October, Harry Potter will be available to watch on the NBCUniversal site for six months.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

Other movies set to hit Peacock over the next six months include The Big Lebowski, The Conjuring, E.T., Snakes on a Plane, Catwoman, Dawn of the Dead, Trolls World Tour, The Blues Brothers, Fast & Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, King Kong, Shrek, Terminator Salvation, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Children of Men, The Last Witch Hunter, Scorpion King, Wanted, Batman Begins, Beetlejuice, The Dark Knight, Hulk, The Mummy, and more.

Currently, both Peacock and HBO Max are unavailable on Roku or Amazon Fire devices. Why is that, exactly? As you can probably guess, it all comes down to money.

HBO Max and Peacock offer content that has traditionally been on TV networks, along with all of their originals and film libraries. This presents an issue with Roku and Amazon, as they offer standalone subscriptions for that content. For example, HBO Max offers all of the previous HBO subscription content, along with a lot of other options, for the exact same monthly price. You can also sign up for standard HBO through Amazon or Roku. Since HBO Max is the same price, users no longer need to use the regular HBO subscription, which means that Amazon and Roku no longer get those signups. Roku and Amazon are asking for a larger cut from WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal to make up for these potential losses.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.