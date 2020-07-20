All Eight Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max in August

In the weeks and months leading up to the launch of HBO Max, the streaming service made no mention of the beloved Harry Potter films being made available on its day one lineup. However, when the service first arrived back in May, all eight films in the original Harry Potter series were displayed front and center for all to see. Fans flocked to the Harry Potter movies as soon as they realized the franchise was available on the service. Unfortunately, the movies won't be on HBO Max much longer.

Monday morning arrived with the release of the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in August, as well as the list of titles that will be leaving the service in the coming month. As surprising as it may be, considering WarnerMedia owns the entire franchise, Harry Potter is on its way out.

On August 25th, each of the eight movies in the Harry Potter series are going to be leaving. From Sorcerer's Stone to the two-part Deathly Hallows finale, the whole franchise is making its exit.

This is sure to be disappointing news to fans of Harry Potter everywhere, but there will likely be a silver lining in the future. HBO Max seems to be curating the content it owns by rotating it in and out of the rotation. The four Tim Burton-era Batman movies were available on the service at launch, but ended up making an exit just last month. In August, they'll all be returning. This simply shows that HBO Max wants to keep things fresh, and that the Harry Potter movies will be back at some point down the line. When that is, however, we don't know just yet.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of new content on HBO Max to keep you busy. In addition to the Batman movies returning, the service is adding both season of Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey, An American Pickle, and many more titles over the course of the next month and a half. You can click here to take a look at the full list of August new arrivals.

