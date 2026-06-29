All 45 Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Week (Including 2 Classic Series & An ’80s Masterpiece)

As usual, the end of the month means Netflix and all other streaming platforms are about to add new movies and TV shows to their catalogs to keep subscribers interested. Netflix has some excellent new additions in July, including the arrival of Enola Holmes 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and both of The Tick series. But new additions come at a cost, as Netflix makes space and licensing deals run out. That means some major releases are set to leave the platform for July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a blow to subscribers, Netflix is losing HBO’s long-running classic rom-com series Sex and the City, as the HBO license ends, as well as Gilmore Girls, which has been a staple on the platform for years. The former will, of course, remain available on HBO Max, while Gilmore Girls – the ultimate comfort show – is headed to Hulu. The streamer has also announced that all four seasons of the revival show DeGrassi: Next Class, which has been available since 2016 when Netflix became the international distributor, are also set to go. Another license ending sees The Bernie Mac Show also leave, as the short-term deal to bring it over from Disney is done. And the overlooked Canadian sci-fi Between is also leaving.

5 Best Movies Leaving Netflix

Hellboy (2004)

Long before Hellboy lost its way as a franchise, Ron Perlman was perfectly cast by Guillermo Del Toro for the 2004 original adaptation. Ignoring the horror vibe of most of the comics, Hellboy was like a Steampunk Avengers movie, with more in common with The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen than the more recent reboots. Perlman is excellent as the perversely charming demon (and has never been more well cast), and Del Toro’s imagination means the world building here is seriously on point.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

This year will see the end of the Jumanji franchise – at least before what feels like an inevitable reboot – and it’s easy to ignore how successful the new iteration has been as the typical cynicism about sequel business sneaks in. But bringing in Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black for the new era was an inspired move (and the fact that it took so long never made sense). Welcome to the Jungle made the logical upgrade to video games, and showed the unseen in-game world that Robin Williams’ original ignored, and delivered a great adventure flick with high rewatch appeal.

The Madagascar Trilogy

Given how popular the first movies were, it’s almost unthinkable that it’s been 14 years since a mainline Madagascar movie has been made, and now the funny, charming animated trilogy is dropping off Netflix. Each of the three movies outperformed the last at the box office, which is surprisingly rare, and they hold up to that trend. It mostly boils down to the charming dynamic between the four main stars, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and they’re hugely rewatchable for families.

Field of Dreams (1989)

Eminently quotable even by those who haven’t seen it, this tragic, touching fantasy drama delivered one of the essential Kevin Costner performances. Watching it back, you instantly understand how he was such a big star through the late 1980s and into the ’90s. Field of Dreams feels like a solid gold slice of Americana, and while it may face accusations of sentimentality, there was a time when that wasn’t a problem. When Brad Pitt says “how can you not be romantic about baseball,” he was really talking about Field of Dreams. Probably.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Sometimes, you have to defend the underdog, and Keanu Reeves’ forgotten sci-fi, Johnny Mnemonic is one of the best examples of a cult classic that deserved way more. If you’re looking for a last-chance gem before Netflix drops it, look no further. 4 years before he temporarily became Hollywood’s sci-fi poster boy, Reeves played the titular hero in a dystopian cyberpunk world ruled by megacorporations that ended up being chillingly prescient. Yes, the effects are terrible now, but they’re still very endearing, and Reeves’ performance as Neo started here. It’s no accident that the Wachowskis actually used Johnny Mnemonic as part of their pitch to potential investors for The Matrix. For that alone, it deserves to be rewatched.

Every Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix on June 30

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Amazing Antoine (2023)

American Hustle (2013)

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Born a Champion (2021)

Colombiana (2011)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Degrassi: Next Class, Season 1-4 (2017)

Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Going in Style (2017)

Hellboy (2004)

Hello, My Twenties! (2017)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Just Go With It (2011)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Money Talks (1997)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Girl (1991)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Sabotage (2014)

Slap Shot (1977)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Rover (2014)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

The Wiz (1978)

Tower Heist (2011)

Wild Things (1998)

Between (Seasons 1-2)

Gilmore Girls (Seasons 1-6)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

The Bernie Mac Show (2005)

The Garfield Show (Seasons 3-4)

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!