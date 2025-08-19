10 Essential Netflix Shows That Everyone Should Watch

Netflix is home to an array of fantastic original series — both limited and long-running. Since it launched as a streaming service almost two decades ago, Netflix has amassed a gigantic library of TV shows and movies for subscribers to enjoy. Original series like Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, and Orange is the New Black are accompanied by great non-Netflix original shows such as Breaking Bad, Vikings, and Band of Brothers. When it comes to Netflix’s amazing lineup of original shows, there exist a select few that all audiences have to watch. From engrossing dramas to sci-fi and crime series, Netflix has some of the best titles in every genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following 10 Netflix original series are the best the platform has to offer, and all Netflix subscribers need to check them out.

10) Stranger Things

image courtesy of netflix

Still among Netflix’s crown jewels ahead of its fifth and final season, Stranger Things is a thrilling work of television. Set in a small Indiana town in the 1980s, the series follows a group of kids who become embroiled in a supernatural mystery involving an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. Creepy monsters, secret government facilities, and more eerie elements combine to form a riveting story full of surprises.

From Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Stranger Things‘ main characters change in compelling ways throughout the show’s four released seasons. Stranger Things stands out as an essential viewing for Netflix subscribers thanks to its one-of-a-kind blend of sci-fi, horror, and mystery that grips viewers with ease.

9) The Crown

image courtesy of netflix

Netflix’s The Crown doesn’t exclusively appeal to those fascinated by the British royal family. Each of the show’s six seasons focuses on a different decade of history, beginning in the 1950s at the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and concluding in the 1990s.

Although a fictionalized account based on true events, The Crown immerses audiences in history through intricate sets and costumes, as well as a powerful musical score. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Vanessa Kirby, Matt Smith, and Elizabeth Debicki are just a few of the many superb cast members who play the royals at various points in the series. A near-perfect balance of captivating TV drama and real history, The Crown is a must-watch Netflix show.

8) Narcos

image courtesy of netflix

The brutality of Colombia’s drug trade from the 1970s to the 1990s takes center stage in Narcos. The first two seasons fixate on Pablo Escobar’s (Wagner Moura) rise and fall as a narcoterrorist while the American Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Colombian law enforcement strive to take him down.

Narcos presents an engrossing character study of Escobar and delivers heart-pounding action sequences, shocking moments, and addictive drama over the course of its three seasons. Pedro Pascal impresses in his first lead TV role alongside Narcos‘ extraordinary supporting cast. Narcos is arguably one of the best crime series to air this century, cementing it as an essential piece of viewing for all Netflix subscribers.

7) Ozark

image courtesy of netflix

Ozark‘s four seasons are most prominently defined by their gripping tension and enthralling drama. When Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) finds himself in hot water with a Mexican cartel after a botched money laundering agreement, he moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks to stay alive. Marty, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their two children encounter numerous obstacles involving the cartel and the locals in the Ozarks region.

Danger and unpredictable developments lurk in every episode throughout the show, which also has some excellent supporting characters and performances. Suspenseful, violent, and thought-provoking, Ozark is a top-notch crime drama. With heart-pounding action and interesting commentary about class, the Netflix original series is a must-watch.

6) The Haunting of Hill House

image courtesy of netflix

Every Netflix subscriber needs to experience Mike Flanagan’s exceptional work on the streaming service. Among the writer-director’s most outstanding projects is The Haunting of Hill House, a captivating horror-mystery limited series based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name. The story alternates between the past and present of five siblings’ lives, dating back to a series of fateful events at their childhood home.

The Haunting of Hill House slowly reveals its remarkable secrets over the course of 10 episodes with intricate character development and impactful scares. Eerie, emotional, and effortlessly engaging, The Haunting of Hill House‘s narrative is one audiences won’t soon forget.

5) The Haunting of Bly Manor

image courtesy of netflix

Flanagan’s next miniseries, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is even more devastating.

Inspired by the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw, the show’s nine episodes center on an au pair who arrives at a home in the English countryside. A ghostly presence haunts the estate, and what ensues is a creepy and surprisingly poignant succession of plot threads. Although not as scary as its predecessor, The Haunting of Bly Manor deftly combines horror and romance elements to forge a powerful and emotionally resonant tale.

An absorbing slow-burn ghost story, The Haunting of Bly Manor has one of the most unforgettable endings of any series in the horror genre. Thus, all Netflix subscribers have to add it to their watchlist.

4) The Fall of the House of Usher

image courtesy of netflix

Yet another amazing piece of television from Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher loosely adapts multiple Edgar Allen Poe stories and combines them into one gripping storyline involving a pharmaceutical company’s corrupt CEO. Employing Flanagan’s typical non-linear narrative style, The Fall of the House of Usher chronicles Roderick Usher’s (Bruce Greenwood) rise to power and the obscure deaths of his six children.

The Fall of the House of Usher weaves tons of astounding secrets in its enigmatic plot, elevated by a harrowing atmosphere, chilling jump scares, and layered characters. The series delivers some shocking and disturbing moments, along with a great deal of drama from beginning to end. Netflix subscribers will find The Fall of the House exhilarating, terrifying, and brilliant all at once.

3) Black Mirror

image courtesy of netflix

Netflix’s Black Mirror prevails as a worthy successor to The Twilight Zone, expertly mirroring the classic anthology series’ unsettling sci-fi mysteries. In each of its seven released seasons, Black Mirror presents standalone stories set in dystopian futures. The unique nature of the show’s individual episodes distinguishes it from the vast majority of great sci-fi shows, and there are more than a few notable actors who make an appearance.

Black Mirror can be spooky, suspenseful, and even funny at times. Boasting an exceptional entertainment value, Black Mirror additionally offers in-depth social commentary about the impact of technological advancements. The uncanny experience of watching Black Mirror demands to be had by everyone.

2) Squid Game

image courtesy of netflix

Squid Game is Netflix’s most-watched TV show, and for good reason. Spanning three seasons, Squid Game‘s plot fixates on a deadly competition featuring hundreds of financially unstable contestants vying for a large sum of money. The South Korean dystopian thriller series is brimming with action and brutality.

A well-constructed examination of class disparity and capitalism, Squid Game is a lot more than its carnage. The show generates a high level of intensity and a multitude of wild plot twists. Squid Game‘s first-rate entertainment and relevant themes make it an essential series for all Netflix subscribers.

1) The Diplomat

image courtesy of netflix

The Diplomat stands out in the realm of political thrillers, and it’s one of the best Netflix original shows. The plot revolves around Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a newly appointed United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, who must navigate international conflicts and relationships in her personal and professional life. After two seasons, The Diplomat has proven to be a riveting drama.

Well-paced and brimming with interesting personalities, the series establishes a solid foundation early in its run, which could signal even better things to come in Season 3 and beyond. Russell’s lead performance is the beating heart of The Diplomat, and the show’s intensity as international crises brew brings excitement and depth to the story. Netflix subscribers should take the opportunity to binge The Diplomat before Season 3 premieres.

All of these entries are available to stream on Netflix.