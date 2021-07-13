Almost Famous: See How Zooey Deschanel Scored Her Role in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical rock epic Almost Famous celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, with its impressive ensemble of actors helping establish a number of careers and launch others. One relative newcomer in Hollywood was Zooey Deschanel, who played Anita Miller in the film, sister to William (Patrick Fugit). In honor of the film's recent anniversary, Almost Famous earned a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which includes a number of new special features, including a featurette about how each cast member scored their parts. Check out the above featurette to see what made Deschanel the perfect performer for Anita, with Almost Famous available now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” Cameron Crowe shared in a statement when this new release was announced. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

Meticulously remastered from a new 4K film transfer under the supervision of Crowe, Almost Famous is presented in stunning 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality. The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the beloved Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with new bonus content offering a backstage pass into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. Previously released bonus content is also included as detailed below:

Filmmaker Focus — Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous — NEW!

Casting & Costumes — NEW!

Rock School — NEW!

Extended Scenes — NEW!

Odds & Sods — NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making of Almost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973

“Fever Dog” music video

“Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

“Small Time Blues”

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)

Almost Famous is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

