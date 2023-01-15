Always Sunny Star Breaks Silence on Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

Since Marvel Studios first announced it was officially working on a Fantastic Four reboot, fans have been anxious to find out the actors behind the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family. Plenty of times various fancasts have gone viral over and over, including the idea Glenn Howerton could be playing Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards. While many fans have expressed their desire to see the actor in the role, the Always Sunny alumnus said in one recent interview he has yet to get a call about the movie.

"Somehow, in my mind, there's no chance that anything that I will ever do will be watched by people, and I don't know what that is, I think it's this sort of perpetual underdog thing that I feel, which makes no sense," the actor recently told The Movie Dweeb (via The Direct). "But, no, look, it would be super fun, and obviously, the director, Matt Shakman, is a very close friend and an absolutely incredible director, so it'd be super fun to work with him again. But aint nobody called me about that yet, but I would accept that phone call."

Not only would he take the call, Howerton said, but he'd also love to play the role of Mr. Fantastic, even jokingly offering the outlet a percentage of his paycheck if he managed to land the gig.

"You get me Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie, I'll give you 75% of my…And by the way, I'm not joking, because I know they're not gonna pay me that much anyways," Howerton joked. "It's not gonna make that much of a dent. You go get me that role, I'll give you 75%, that's the deal."

Though Howerton hasn't gotten a call about Fantastic Four yet, you can bet he's still in the Marvel rolodex. At one point, the actor was up for Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, eventually losing out to Chris Pratt.

When is Fantastic Four releasing?

As a part of the latest round of delays from Marvel Studios, Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four flick is now set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025 instead of its previous November 8, 2024 date. Shakman is currently developing the film alongside newcomers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Interestingly enough, reports suggest Kaplan and Springer may also be helping outline the films surrounding the Fantastic Four reboot, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.