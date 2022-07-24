Fantastic Four Release Date Officially Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more fantastic. On Saturday, during their mega panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced the first details surrounding their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. This includes the film's release date, with the long-awaited project set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Fantastic Four has been one of the most buzzed-about projects in Marvel's arsenal of upcoming movies, with fans eager to see how the group will be adapted after several controversial film reboots. Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts was previously attached to helm the project, but departed it in April of this year. The Fantastic Four have been able to be folded into the MCU following the landmark deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox, which added a slew of additional characters — including the X-Men — into the franchise.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

"The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a 2019 interview with MTV News. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

The first inklings of the Fantastic Four in the MCU were dropped in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when a version of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) appeared as a member of the Illuminati.

"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously told ComicBook.com of the properties' potential reboots in the MCU. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

