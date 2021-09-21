New The Amazing World of Gumball Movie and Series Greenlit

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced that it has officially greenlit two new The Amazing World of Gumball projects, a movie and a new series. The duo also happen to be the first greenlit projects for the rebranded Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, which was previously Cartoon Network Studios Europe. The movie and new series are set to release on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

While the film, which has a working title of The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie!, was previously announced as in development, this is the first reveal that a new series, with a working title of The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series, was also in the cards. While essentially nothing else was announced about the new series, WarnerMedia did share a new synopsis for the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared The Amazing World of Gumball to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball’s cartoon world,” the official synopsis reads. “Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own.”

According to the announcement, the movie will serve as a conclusion to the original series and a beginning for the new series. Given the franchise’s penchant for wild, fourth-wall-breaking animation and comedy — and the above synopsis — it is sure to be a wild time. The movie is executive produced and directed by Ben Bocquelet from a script written with Shane Mack. Sam Register, Vanessa Brookman, and Sarah Fell also serve as executive producers for the movie.

“We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner,” a statement from Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, reads. “With this movie and new series, we have an ‘amazing’ opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series.”

“Gumball is one of those rare characters who effortlessly seems to tell us the truth, make us laugh and unify people, and now Bocquelet returns to bring Gumball back where he belongs – on an interdimensional journey right back to the fans,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

As noted above, both The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series have been greenlit, but no exact launch window beyond “coming soon” has been shared. The original The Amazing World of Gumball series aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cartoon Network right here.

What do you make of the official greenlights for The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series? Are you looking forward to learning more about both? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!