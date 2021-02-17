WarnerMedia Expands Shows for Cartoon Network and HBO Max, Including New Teen Titans Go! Spinoff

✖

WarnerMedia Kids & Family today announced it is expanding its programming slate aiming at preschoolers, kids ages 6-11, and families by creating more than 300 hours of original series, specials, and acquisitions to debut Cartoon Network channels and HBO Max starting later in 2021. This includes a new Teen Titan GO! spinoff series and Infinity Train: Book Four. The news comes following previous announcements of a Tiny Toons reboot and a new series from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky. “After 100 years of creating some of the world’s most beloved IP, today we’re at the beginning of our new story, with the history, corporate unity and modern approach to be the industry leader our heritage deserves,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release about the expansion.

Beyond new programming, Warner Bros. debuted Cartoon Network's new tagline, "Redraw Your World," which the company says, "aims to empower kids to feel comfortable with who they are, embrace their uniqueness and believe in their own ability to impact change." As part of the new branding, Warner Bros. announced that it signed 10-year-old viral musician Nandi Bushell as Cartoon Network's first musician in residence to create content for the platform.

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

“The world can be a pretty challenging place at times, but rather than wallowing in the world we’re given, let’s draw the world we want. At Cartoon Network, we create wildly original and diverse worlds every day and that just may be the inspiration kids need to redraw their own world,” said Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

The new preschool programming block Cartoonito launches in the fall. “The characters, artists and storytellers that make up Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are some of the strongest in the industry,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “While each studio continues in the footsteps of their own proud legacy, they unite with a shared passion to create programming that will draw in audiences of all ages and be the engine that drives WarnerMedia to the top of the kids and family space.”

Here's the list of new series greenlights and special announced today by Warner Bros., along with descriptions provided by the company: