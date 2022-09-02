Amazon Drops a Lord of the Rings Blu-ray Sale to Celebrate Rings of Power
The first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video's extremely high stakes series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted yesterday, and it is definitely worth a watch. It might also inspire your to revisit Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations. Amazon has you covered there as well with a one-day sale on LOTR and The Hobbit Blu-ray releases.
At the time of writing, you can get The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy on 4K UHD Blu-ray for $43.99 (51%) and $46.99 (48%) off respectively, both all-time low prices by a considerable margin. You can also get the The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition and the 6-film LOTR and The Hobbit box set on standard Blu-ray for $24.99 (79% off) and $29.99 (52% off) respectively. Just keep in mind that the deal is only good until the end of the day today, September 2nd.Shop the Lord of the Rings Blu-ray sale on Amazon
In our The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett says the following:
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with good bones. It has a strong cast, the action is stellar, and the plots are interesting. Yet, I was left wanting something more. I don't want to be interested, I want to be excited, and [the first] two episodes didn't quite get me there. It's that lack of adventure that holds it back... I don't want to judge The Rings of Power for not being something it had no intention of being... I only hope that, over the course of its first season, The Rings of Power picks up the pace and gives a more concise form to the story it's seeking to tell.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.