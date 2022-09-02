Amazon Drops a Lord of the Rings Blu-ray Sale to Celebrate Rings of Power

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video's extremely high stakes series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted yesterday, and it is definitely worth a watch. It might also inspire your to revisit Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations. Amazon has you covered there as well with a one-day sale on LOTR and The Hobbit Blu-ray releases.

At the time of writing, you can get The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy on 4K UHD Blu-ray for $43.99 (51%) and $46.99 (48%) off respectively, both all-time low prices by a considerable margin. You can also get the The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition and the 6-film LOTR and The Hobbit box set on standard Blu-ray for $24.99 (79% off) and $29.99 (52% off) respectively. Just keep in mind that the deal is only good until the end of the day today, September 2nd.

In our The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett says the following:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with good bones. It has a strong cast, the action is stellar, and the plots are interesting. Yet, I was left wanting something more. I don't want to be interested, I want to be excited, and [the first] two episodes didn't quite get me there. It's that lack of adventure that holds it back... I don't want to judge The Rings of Power for not being something it had no intention of being... I only hope that, over the course of its first season, The Rings of Power picks up the pace and gives a more concise form to the story it's seeking to tell.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.