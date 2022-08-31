The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making its highly-anticipated premiere on Prime Video this week and Amazon has to be happy with how the show is faring with critics going into premiere week. As of writing this, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with 11 reviews having been submitted; the show initially launched with a perfect 100% score, before coming down a bit.

Still, with a property as iconic and beloved as J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings series (and Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations), The Rings of Power could've easily crashed and burned with critics – especially with the liberties the show is taking. However, at the moment it's looking like viewers will be getting something special – just in time for the Labor Day Weekend!

In our The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett says the following:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with good bones. It has a strong cast, the action is stellar, and the plots are interesting. Yet, I was left wanting something more. I don't want to be interested, I want to be excited, and [the first] two episodes didn't quite get me there. It's that lack of adventure that holds it back... I don't want to judge The Rings of Power for not being something it had no intention of being... I only hope that, over the course of its first season, The Rings of Power picks up the pace and gives a more concise form to the story it's seeking to tell.

/Film's review says The Rings of Power is good at doing one thing above all else: re-inspiring us to watch Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies:

"Despite seemingly all the money in the world, "The Rings of Power" can't quite recapture the magic bottled up in Jackson's three films. I enjoyed what I saw here, but I also kept thinking that what I really wanted to do was rewatch the movies.

Collider forms a trifecta of opinion with its measure that The Rings of Power is headed somewhere worth watching:

"The Rings of Power does a good job of keeping you apprised of the rising evil to come and feels as if it is moving toward assembling a potential Fellowship all its own, with Galadriel at the lead. Although the titular rings are not playing a role so early on in the show, there is more than enough to keep audiences entertained – mysterious figures, political plots, dire survival situations, and more. The series marries what we've learned to love about contemporary fantasy, like Game of Thrones with its multiple main characters, with the depth and detail of Tolkien's universe. While there's still a whole season to watch, The Rings of Power is off to a successful start in delivering on its promise of quality and firing on all cylinders. "

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere its first two episodes on Prime Video on September 2nd.