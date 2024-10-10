Amazon Prime Has Big Deals on Batman, Joker and More DC Movies

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be gone in a Flash. The two-day sale — which has deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, including LEGO Batman toys — ends tonight. There’s still time to save big on discounted DC movies and TV shows, including blockbuster hits Aquaman (2018) and Joker (2019), the new animated movie Watchmen Chapter 1, and fan-favorites like Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Black Adam (2022), Blue Beetle (2023), and The Flash (2023).

We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days price drops below, but you’ll need to be faster than a speeding bullet: October Prime Day 2024 ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 9.

The Batman 85th Anniversary Collection, Joker, and more DC movies are on sale for a limited time.





Amazon October Prime Day Deals: DC Movies



Aquaman 4K Ultra HD: $10.99 (originally $23.12)



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4K Ultra HD + Digital: $12.99 (originally $20.99)



Batman 85th Anniversary 10-Film Collection: $139.00 (originally $204.99)



Batman Ninja Steelbook Blu-ray: $11.99 (originally $24.98)



Black Adam 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital: $9.49 (originally $33.99)



Blue Beetle 4K Ultra HD + Digital: $10.99 (originally $22.20)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series DVD: $54.99 (originally $112.99)



The Flash 4K Ultra HD + Digital: $10.99 (originally $33.99)



Joker 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray: $10.99 (originally $24.99)



Shazam! Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital: $15.99 (originally $22.71)



Shazam! Fury of the Gods 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital: $11.99 (originally $17.99)



The Suicide Squad 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray: $9.99 (originally $24.98)



Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital: $64.49 (originally $134.99)



Watchmen Chapter 1 4K Ultra HD + Digital: $19.99 (originally $39.99)



Zack Snyder’s Justice League 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray: $12.66 (originally $18.99)







