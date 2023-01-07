Amazon Prime Video Adds Controversial 2022 Movie

Amazon's Prime Video just added one of the highest box office earners of 2022: Jurassic World Dominion. The movie may have reached $1 billion at the global box office, but it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. In fact, the movie ended up having the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with a 29%. However, Dominion did much better with audiences, earning a 77% audience score on the review site and an impressive A- CinemaScore. If you were a fan of the movie or haven't gotten the chance to see it, Prime Video is the streaming site for you.

"The timing is right. Go stream Jurassic World: Dominion! Now available on Prime Video," @PrimeVideo tweeted. You can check out the post below:

The timing is right. Go stream Jurassic World: Dominion! Now available on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/VKcj1tfu7z — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 6, 2023

Who Stars in Jurassic World Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Were Tim and Lex Supposed To Be in Jurassic World Dominion?

While Dominion did feature some big Jurassic Park alums, there were two actors from the original film who didn't appear in the new movie: Ariana Richards (Lex) and Joseph Mazzello (Tim). Last year, Dominion director Colin Trevorrow had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked if Lex and Tim were ever considered for the new movie.

"Every one of these characters takes up so much oxygen in every room they step into that we really needed to be careful and thoughtful," Trevorrow explained. "I've always tried to keep a good sense of when it would start to feel like a Love Boat episode or something. (Laughs.) Where it's just like, 'Who's the special guest in this scene?' And we have five characters [counting Lewis Dodgson] from Jurassic Park. BD Wong has been in all three of these movies, and he's a major character in this film. And so when you're looking at a movie like Jurassic Park, which probably had a total of eight characters and five of them are in this movie, that actually is a lot."

Jurassic World Dominion is now streaming on Prime Video.