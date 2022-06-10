Jurassic World Dominion Crosses $1 Billion at Global Box Office

Jurassic World Dominion was released in theatres back in June, and its theatrical and extended editions are now available to purchase and watch on Peacock. The movie ended up having the worst critics score of the entire Jurassic franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with a 29%. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." However, the movie ended up faring much better with audiences. The movie has a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and its CinemaScore is an impressive A-. The movie crossed $900 million worldwide back in July, and Variety just reported that it finally crossed the $1 billion mark.

According to the report, Jurassic World Dominion took four months to reach the $1 billion mark, which makes it one of the slowest movies to do so during its original box office run. Dominion opened to $145 million domestically, which was the second-biggest domestic opening this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' $187 million. Dominion's current total is $376 million at the domestic box office and $624 million at the international box office. The only other movies to earn $1 billion during the pandemic were Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick, but Dominion is the only movie of the three to get a theatrical release in China. Currently, No Way Home is #6 on the all-time grossing movies list and Maverick is #11, but Dominion still has a ways to go to crack the top ten, currently standing at #48. Jurassic World is #7 on the list after earning $1,669,979,967 worldwide, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is #17 on the list after making $1,308,334,005 worldwide.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

ComicBook.com spoke with Trevorrow earlier this year and asked if he had any requirements for the legacy cast. The director revealed he reached out to the actors to see what they envisioned for their characters nearly 30 years after the original film.

"I came in with questions for the actors. And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you're seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that's why it works, is because you can tell that's what they want their character to be doing," Trevorrow shared.

Jurassic World: Dominion is out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and available on Peacock.