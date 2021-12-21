Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

The new year is just a couple of weeks away and, as the holidays get closer, the entertainment world is starting to look ahead to 2022. The first month of the year will see hordes of new titles added to every major streaming service, and Amazon’s Prime Video is no exception. This week, the service revealed the full list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup in January and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

Prime Video has two big original movie debuts on the way in January, arriving on the service just one week apart. The Tender Bar, a drama directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, has been making an awards push as the year comes to a close. The film will debut on Prime Video on January 7th. On January 14th, the Amazon will exclusively release the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The animated sequel was supposed to arrive in theaters earlier this year, but it was ultimately sold to Amazon for a streaming debut on Prime Video.

January 1st will see dozens of popular films added to Prime Video, giving subscribers plenty to watch while they wait for the new original titles. Those additions include 127 Hours, Judge Dredd, Predator, Napoleon Dynamite, Saving Private Ryan, and four Mission: Impossible films.

You can take a look at the full list of Prime Video’s January additions below!

January 1

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words and Pictures

The Missing

January 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

January 7

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie

January 10

Columbiana

January 12

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

January 13

The Master

January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)

January 21

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

January 28

Needle in a Timestack