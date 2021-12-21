Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

The new year is just a couple of weeks away and, as the holidays get closer, the entertainment world is starting to look ahead to 2022. The first month of the year will see hordes of new titles added to every major streaming service, and Amazon’s Prime Video is no exception. This week, the service revealed the full list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup in January and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
Prime Video has two big original movie debuts on the way in January, arriving on the service just one week apart. The Tender Bar, a drama directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, has been making an awards push as the year comes to a close. The film will debut on Prime Video on January 7th. On January 14th, the Amazon will exclusively release the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The animated sequel was supposed to arrive in theaters earlier this year, but it was ultimately sold to Amazon for a streaming debut on Prime Video.
January 1st will see dozens of popular films added to Prime Video, giving subscribers plenty to watch while they wait for the new original titles. Those additions include 127 Hours, Judge Dredd, Predator, Napoleon Dynamite, Saving Private Ryan, and four Mission: Impossible films.
You can take a look at the full list of Prime Video’s January additions below!
January 1
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words and Pictures
The Missing
January 5
Deadly Detention
The Student
January 7
The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie
January 10
Columbiana
January 12
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
January 13
The Master
January 14
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)
January 21
As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
January 28
Needle in a Timestack