Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April

Have no fear, new streaming content is on the way in just a few days! Everyone around the country, and most parts of the word, is staying at home and social distancing in an effort to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Of course, being stuck in the house means more streaming than ever before. Fortunately, if you’ve watched just about everything of interest on a service like Amazon Prime, there are a bunch of new movies and TV shows on the way in just a few days.

This week, Amazon Prime Video announced the full list of new titles coming to the streaming service in April, and there is plenty to look forward to. One of the biggest additions is the complete James Bond franchise, save for the four Daniel Craig films, which will all be available to stream in 4K.

Also coming to Amazon next month is Robert Eggers’ eerie indie hit The Lighthouse, Rambo: Last Blood, the first season of Vida, and the sixth installment of Bosch.

There’s a lot to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video in April, and the new lineup will surely provide enough to keep everyone occupied at home. Check out the full list of new arrivals below!

April 1 (Movies)

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

April 1 (TV Shows)

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)