Amazon's Prime Video Adding Over 300 Movies in September
Rocky, Back to School, American Ninja, Child's Play, and hundreds of other movies are heading to Prime Video next month.
If you wanted new movie options to stream next month, Prime Video definitely has you covered. The service always adds a large selection of films at the start of every month, but September will see one of Prime Video's biggest waves of new additions in some time. On September 1st, more than 320 feature films are being added to Prime Video's streaming roster.
A big reason behind this massive wave of additions is Amazon's acquisition of MGM. Several MGM films are being added, as well as titles from United Artists and Orion. The first two Rocky films are among the new additions, along with American Ninja, Back to School, Child's Play, and hundreds of others.
While the horde of new movies is definitely the highlight, September is also a big month for original shows on Prime Video. On September 1st, the streaming service will debut the second season of popular fantasy series Wheel of Time. At the end of the month, on September 29th, Prime Video will roll out the first season of Gen V, the highly anticipated spinoff of The Boys.
You can check out the full list of September Prime Video arrivals below.
September 1st
10 Things I Hate About You
2001: A Space Odyssey
21 Grams
23:59
A Bullet for Pretty Boy
A Force Of One
A Man Called Sarge
A Matter of Time
A Rage to Live
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein
After Midnight
Alakazam the Great
Alex Cross
All About My Mother
Amazons Of Rome
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anaconda
And Your Name Is Jonah
Angel Eyes
Apartment 143
April Morning
Are You In The House Alone?
Army of Darkness
As Above, So Below
Back to School
Bad Education
Bad News Bears
Bailout At 43,000
Balls Out
Beer
Behind the Mask
Belly Of An Architect
Berlin Tunnel 21
Bewitched
Billion Dollar Brain
Blow
Body Slam
Born to Race
Bowling For Columbine
Boy of the Streets
Breakdown
Brides of Dracula
Brigadoon
Broken Embraces
Buster
Calendar Girl Murders
California Dreaming
Campus Rhythm
Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
Carpool
Carry on Columbus
Carve Her Name with Pride
Chasing Papi
Cheerleaders Beach Party
Children Of Men
Child's Play
China Doll
Chrome and Hot Leather
Cocaine: One Man's Seduction
Committed
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Condor
Confidence Girl
Courage Mountain
Crossplot
Curse Of The Swamp Creature
Curse of the Undead
Cycle Savages
Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc.
Damned River
Dancers
Danger in Paradise
Dangerous Love
Deep Blue Sea
Defiance
Deja Vu
Desert Sands
Desperado
Detective Kitty O'Day
Detective School Dropouts
Devil
Devil's Eight
Diary of a Bachelor
Dogs
Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title
Double Trouble
Down The Drain
Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
Dracula
Drag Me To Hell
Driving Miss Daisy
Dust 2 Glory
Edge of Darkness
Eight Men Out
Eight on the Lam
Electra Glide In Blue
Elephant Tales
Europa Report
Evil Dead
Explosive Generation
Extraction
Face/Off
Fanboys
Fashion Model
Fatal Charm
Fearless Frank
Finders Keepers
Flight That Disappeared
Flight to Hong Kong
Fools Rush In
For The Love of Aaron
For The Love of It
For Those Who Think Young
Four Weddings and a Funeral
From Hollywood to Deadwood
Frontera
Fury on Wheels
Gambit
Ghost Story
Gigli
Grace Quigley
Grievous Bodily Harm
Hangfire
Haunted House
Hawks
Hell Drivers
Here Comes the Devil
Hollywood Harry
Honeymoon Limited
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
Hotel Rwanda
Hugo
I Am Durán
I Saw the Devil
I'm So Excited!
Inconceivable
Innocent Lies
Intimate Strangers
Invisible Invaders
It Rains In My Village
Jarhead
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
Joyride
Juan Of The Dead
Kalifornia
Khyber Patrol
La Bamba
Labou
Lady In A Corner
Ladybird, Ladybird
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Legend Of Johnny Lingo
Little Dorrit (Part 1)
Little Dorrit (Part 2)
Little Sweetheart
Lost Battalion
Mama
Mandrill
Masters Of The Universe
Matchless
Meeting At Midnight
Men's Club
Mfkz
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Miss All American Beauty
Mission of the Shark
Mixed Company
Mystery Liner
National Lampoon's Movie Madness
New York Minute
Nicholas Nickleby
Night Creatures
No
Observe and Report
Octavia
October Sky
Of Mice and Men
One Man's Way
One Summer Love
Operation Atlantis
Overkill
Panga
Passport To Terror
Phaedra
Play Misty For Me
Portrait Of A Stripper
Powaqqatsi
Predator: The Quietus
Private Investigations
Prophecy
Pulse
Quinceanera
Raiders of the Seven Seas
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Red River
Reform School Girls
Riddick
Riot in Juvenile Prison
River of Death
Rocky
Rocky II
Rose Garden
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Running Scared
Safari 3000
Season Of Fear
Secret Window
Sense And Sensibility
Sergeant Deadhead
Seven Hours to Judgment
Sharks' Treasure
She's Out of My League
She's the One
Sin Nombre
Sinister
Slamdance
Snitch
Son of Dracula
Space Probe Taurus
Spanglish
Spell
Stardust
Step Up
Sticky Fingers
Stigmata
Sugar
Summer Rental
Surrender
Sword Of The Valiant
Tangerine
Tenth Man
The Adventures Of Gerard
The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
The Assisi Underground
The Bad News Bears
The Beast with a Million Eyes
The Birdcage
The Black Dahlia
The Black Tent
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Cat Burglar
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Clown and the Kid
The Diary of a High School Bride
The Dictator
The Evictors
The Fake
The Family Stone
The Final Alliance
The Finest Hour
The Frog Prince
The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
The Invisible Man
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Late Great Planet Earth
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Living Ghost
The Locusts
The Machinist
The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mask of Zorro
The Mighty Quinn
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mouse on the Moon
The Mummy (1932)
The Naked Cage
The Night They Raided Minsky's
The Possession
The Prince
The Program
The Ring
The Sacrament
The Savage Wild
The Secret In Their Eyes
The Sharkfighters
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Sum of All Fears
The Winds of Kitty Hawk
The Wolf Man
The Young Savages
Three Came To Kill
Three Kinds of Heat
Through Naked Eyes
Time Limit
To Catch a Thief
Tough Guys Don't Dance
Track of Thunder
Transformations
Transporter 3
Trollhunter
True Heart
Underground
Unholy Rollers
Unsettled Land
V/H/S
War, Italian Style
Warriors Five
We Still Kill the Old Way
When A Stranger Calls
Where the Buffalo Roam
Where the River Runs Black
Wild Bill
Wild Racers
Wild Things
Windows
Woman Of Straw
Young Racers
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Arabian Nights
Spin City S1-S6
The Wheel of Time Season 2
September 29th
Gen Vprev