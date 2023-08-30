Amazon's Prime Video Adding Over 300 Movies in September

September 1st

10 Things I Hate About You

2001: A Space Odyssey

21 Grams

23:59

A Bullet for Pretty Boy

A Force Of One

A Man Called Sarge

A Matter of Time

A Rage to Live

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein

After Midnight

Alakazam the Great

Alex Cross

All About My Mother

Amazons Of Rome

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anaconda

And Your Name Is Jonah

Angel Eyes

Apartment 143

April Morning

Are You In The House Alone?

Army of Darkness

As Above, So Below

Back to School

Bad Education

Bad News Bears

Bailout At 43,000

Balls Out

Beer

Behind the Mask

Belly Of An Architect

Berlin Tunnel 21

Bewitched

Billion Dollar Brain

Blow

Body Slam

Born to Race

Bowling For Columbine

Boy of the Streets

Breakdown

Brides of Dracula

Brigadoon

Broken Embraces

Buster

Calendar Girl Murders

California Dreaming

Campus Rhythm

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl

Carpool

Carry on Columbus

Carve Her Name with Pride

Chasing Papi

Cheerleaders Beach Party

Children Of Men

Child's Play

China Doll

Chrome and Hot Leather

Cocaine: One Man's Seduction

Committed

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Condor

Confidence Girl

Courage Mountain

Crossplot

Curse Of The Swamp Creature

Curse of the Undead

Cycle Savages

Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc.

Damned River

Dancers

Danger in Paradise

Dangerous Love

Deep Blue Sea

Defiance

Deja Vu

Desert Sands

Desperado

Detective Kitty O'Day

Detective School Dropouts

Devil

Devil's Eight

Diary of a Bachelor

Dogs

Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title

Double Trouble

Down The Drain

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype

Dracula

Drag Me To Hell

Driving Miss Daisy

Dust 2 Glory

Edge of Darkness

Eight Men Out

Eight on the Lam

Electra Glide In Blue

Elephant Tales

Europa Report

Evil Dead

Explosive Generation

Extraction

Face/Off

Fanboys

Fashion Model

Fatal Charm

Fearless Frank

Finders Keepers

Flight That Disappeared

Flight to Hong Kong

Fools Rush In

For The Love of Aaron

For The Love of It

For Those Who Think Young

Four Weddings and a Funeral

From Hollywood to Deadwood

Frontera

Fury on Wheels

Gambit

Ghost Story

Gigli

Grace Quigley

Grievous Bodily Harm

Hangfire

Haunted House

Hawks

Hell Drivers

Here Comes the Devil

Hollywood Harry

Honeymoon Limited

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

Hotel Rwanda

Hugo

I Am Durán

I Saw the Devil

I'm So Excited!

Inconceivable

Innocent Lies

Intimate Strangers

Invisible Invaders

It Rains In My Village

Jarhead

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

Joyride

Juan Of The Dead

Kalifornia

Khyber Patrol

La Bamba

Labou

Lady In A Corner

Ladybird, Ladybird

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Legend Of Johnny Lingo

Little Dorrit (Part 1)

Little Dorrit (Part 2)

Little Sweetheart

Lost Battalion

Mama

Mandrill

Masters Of The Universe

Matchless

Meeting At Midnight

Men's Club

Mfkz

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Miss All American Beauty

Mission of the Shark

Mixed Company

Mystery Liner

National Lampoon's Movie Madness

New York Minute

Nicholas Nickleby

Night Creatures

No

Observe and Report

Octavia

October Sky

Of Mice and Men

One Man's Way

One Summer Love

Operation Atlantis

Overkill

Panga

Passport To Terror

Phaedra

Play Misty For Me

Portrait Of A Stripper

Powaqqatsi

Predator: The Quietus

Private Investigations

Prophecy

Pulse

Quinceanera

Raiders of the Seven Seas

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Red River

Reform School Girls

Riddick

Riot in Juvenile Prison

River of Death

Rocky

Rocky II

Rose Garden

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Running Scared

Safari 3000

Season Of Fear

Secret Window

Sense And Sensibility

Sergeant Deadhead

Seven Hours to Judgment

Sharks' Treasure

She's Out of My League

She's the One

Sin Nombre

Sinister

Slamdance

Snitch

Son of Dracula

Space Probe Taurus

Spanglish

Spell

Stardust

Step Up

Sticky Fingers

Stigmata

Sugar

Summer Rental

Surrender

Sword Of The Valiant

Tangerine

Tenth Man

The Adventures Of Gerard

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit

The Assisi Underground

The Bad News Bears

The Beast with a Million Eyes

The Birdcage

The Black Dahlia

The Black Tent

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Cat Burglar

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Clown and the Kid

The Diary of a High School Bride

The Dictator

The Evictors

The Fake

The Family Stone

The Final Alliance

The Finest Hour

The Frog Prince

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant

The Invisible Man

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Late Great Planet Earth

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Living Ghost

The Locusts

The Machinist

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mask of Zorro

The Mighty Quinn

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mouse on the Moon

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage

The Night They Raided Minsky's

The Possession

The Prince

The Program

The Ring

The Sacrament

The Savage Wild

The Secret In Their Eyes

The Sharkfighters

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Sum of All Fears

The Winds of Kitty Hawk

The Wolf Man

The Young Savages

Three Came To Kill

Three Kinds of Heat

Through Naked Eyes

Time Limit

To Catch a Thief

Tough Guys Don't Dance

Track of Thunder

Transformations

Transporter 3

Trollhunter

True Heart

Underground

Unholy Rollers

Unsettled Land

V/H/S

War, Italian Style

Warriors Five

We Still Kill the Old Way

When A Stranger Calls

Where the Buffalo Roam

Where the River Runs Black

Wild Bill

Wild Racers

Wild Things

Windows

Woman Of Straw

Young Racers

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Arabian Nights

Spin City S1-S6

The Wheel of Time Season 2