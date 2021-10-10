Amazon’s Newest Film Is a Surprising Hit on the Streaming Charts

Critics might be surprised to learn which new Amazon Prime Video original movie is burning up the streaming charts. Amazon’s musical , which debuted in September, was the second most-streamed movie for the week of September 6th through September 12th. According to the latest streaming data from Nielsen, the musical racked up 423 million minutes of streaming viewing time. It’s behind only an equally surprising Netflix hit, given both films’ critical receptions. Cinderella has a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which qualifies as “rotten” on the aggregator. Its critical consensus reads, “This singalong-worthy Cinderella sprinkles some modern fairy dust on the oft-told tale, but flat performances and clunky dialogue make watching often feel like a chore.”

According to Amazon, “Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

Cinderella was written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time. Cinderella‘s cast includes Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement about the film before its release. “Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story.”

Cinderella follows a string of high-profile Amazon Prime Video exclusive movies. Recent high-profile releases include Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

