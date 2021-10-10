Surprising Netflix Action Film Is Currently Dominating Every Other Streaming Service on the Charts

When it comes to the world of streaming, there’s no telling which movie or television show will take off. Within the past month, Netflix’s Squid Game has become one of the streamer’s most-watched series and now, a surprising film has taken the reins on the most popular movie charts.

According to the latest Nielsen charts released, Kate is the most-watched movie currently available on streaming. Using data collected within the past week, viewers have logged 428 million “watching minutes” of the Mary Elizabeth Winstead gun-fu flick. That means roughly 4.12 million people have tuned in to watch the feature.

It narrowly squeaked out Amazon Prime’s reimagining of Cinderella, while Cruella (Disney+), Luca (Disney+), and Worth (Netflix) round out the top five.

Some licensed movies even made the list. School of Rock and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, both of which were recently added to Netflix, logged 185 million and 151 million minutes watched, respectively.

“The thing for me about the action is, I like to be more on the short side,” Kate director previously Nicolas-Troyan shared with ComicBook.com. “So, for me, when I was conceptualizing the movie it was always trying to have a different thing. We have the car and then we have the knife and then we have the gunplay and then we have hand-to-hand, raw, with the kitchen thing. And then we have tech stuff, explosions, lasers, and whatnot. It was always trying to never repeat the same thing. That was first thing.”

He continued, “After that it was designing with Jojo, Jonathan Eusebio, our stunt choreographer and second unit director, doing a style that has no flourishes. I didn’t want to have any flourishes. I wanted to get down to business, down and dirty, and make it short. Intense, super intense, but short, so we don’t overstay our welcome. One of the biggest [examples] of that is my homage to Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman that happened eventually where you’re like … Where you set it up as, ‘Wow, this thing is going to last for a while.’ And I don’t want to give any spoiler, but you know the scene I’m talking about.”

Kate is now streaming on Netflix.

