AMC Theatres Hands Their Digital On-Demand Customers Over to Vudu

Vudu, the digital video rental and purchase platform owned by NBCUniversal's Fandango, will expand today, with AMC Theatres On Demand shuttering its service and offering users the option of migrating their digital movie collections to Vudu. The move further consolidates the digital-purchase ecosphere, in which most of the key players have a shared interest in Movies Anywhere, a digital platform that allows users to combine their movie collections among Vudu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. According to a statement from AMC Theatres and Vudu, many of the movies purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will be automatically upgraded to the highest quality format available on Vudu.

Anybody who is new to Vudu will also get 15% off their purchases in the first month of their account -- although it's unlikely many people will be able to take advantage of that, since Vudu has been operating since 2004, and for a while was the exclusive digital retailer for some studios. Formerly owned by Walmart, Vudu managed to take a big bite of the digital movies marketshare because most DVDs or Blu-rays you bought at Walmart in the early days would have a Vudu sticker right on the front.

"As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on 'Making Movies Better' by enhancing the theatrical experience, we're even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home," Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC Theatres' senior VP of content strategy and inclusive programming, said in a statement to Variety.

"AMC Theatres has been a valued exhibition partner of Fandango's for more than two decades, and we're thrilled to now offer our Vudu streaming service to AMC Theatres On Demand consumers," said Cameron Douglas, Fandango's VP of home entertainment. "As consumers' appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theatres will ensure that fans get seamless access to the premium content they love and crave."

Walmart and Vudu previously partnered with AMC Theatres for a special pass to Man of Steel. The tickets, available at Walmart and AMC at the time, allowed fans to go to an early screening, and included a credit for a digital copy of the movie when it was later released. It also incorporated exclusive bonus features, including a digital comic featuring a version of Kara Zor-El who bears little resemblance to the one set to appear in The Flash.

Fandango bought Vudu from Walmart in 2020, and within about a year had phased out their FandangoNOW streaming service, funnelling those customers to Vudu.