America Ferrera to Co-Star With Margot Robbie in Barbie Movie

Back in 2019, Warner Bros. confirmed that they were developing a movie based on the classic Mattel toy Barbie, which would star The Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie in the titular role. Little Women director Greta Gerwig is signed on to produce and helm the film from a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach. It was announced back in October that Ryan Gosling would play the Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, and it was revealed today that another big name has been added to the cast list. According to Deadline, Superstore alum America Ferrera will co-star in the film.

Currently, there is no word on who Ferrera will be playing in the film, but it sounds like she’ll have a substanial role. Ferrera took to Instagram today to share the news. “💕come on Barbie, let’s go party ✨,” the actor wrote. You can check out her post below:

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie previously said. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, added at the time of the film’s initial announcement. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

“This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, explained. “And, Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

Are you excited for Barbie? Who do you think America Ferrera will play in the film?

Barbie does not yet have a release date.