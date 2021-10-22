Ryan Gosling Cast As Ken In Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie has its Ken in Ryan Gosling. News of the casting broke this afternoon in a report from Deadline. Warner Bros. has been looking for the perfect companion to put alongside the actress’ take on the character for a while now, and audiences will probably approve of this choice. Gosling is still beloved and chiseled for the part (which one assumes factored into the decision as well.) Reports also indicate that the movie would begin shooting in the early months of 2022. Greta Gerwig is aboard to direct as well, meaning that this will be one of the most interesting efforts of next year with all that star power. Robbie will also serve as a producer on the project as well with her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. When the project was announced, WarnerMedia chairman Toby Emmerich said, “This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films. And, Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” said Robbie. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” added Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

There is no current release date for Barbie. But, things are moving along rather quickly. We will have a lot more on this story as it develops.

