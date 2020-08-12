American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson's Thriller Run Skipping Theaters for Hulu

✖

Another day, another film previously scheduled for theaters now arriving on a streaming platform. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Lionsgate's horror-thriller film Run, starring American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson is the latest to fit that bill. Previously scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 8 of this year but was (naturally) delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The trade reports that now the film will be released on Hulu instead, but no premiere date for its Hulu debut has been revealed just yet. Internationally though the film will still be released in theaters, timing on that has not been confirmed either.

Directed By Aneesh Chaganty and introducing Kiera Allen, the film's official description reads: "They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

You can watch the previously released trailer for the film in the player below.

The list of films that have been forced to find a home elsewhere as movie theaters mostly remained closed due to the pandemic has grown every week over the past few months. Disney's Mulan was the big story last week as The Walt Disney Company announced the film will be released at a premium price point exclusively on their Disney+ streaming service. This comes after releases like Artemis Fowl and Hamilton arrived on the platform at no additional charge.

Other films that have made the leap from a planned theatrical exhibition to a streaming or paid VOD home include The Lovebirds from Paramount which moved to Netflix, Trolls World Tour and The King of Staten Island from Universal which went VOD, Scoob! from Warner Bros. which lives on the HBO Max platform, and Orion Pictures' highly anticipated Bill and Ted Face the Music which is scheduled to be released in theaters and VOD at the end of this month.

Perhaps Lionsgate selling off Run to Hulu paints the studio's faith for horror feature Antebellum in an even more positive light. Starring Janelle Monae, that film is scheduled to be released on PVOD starting on September 18th, with the film being available for a $19.99 rental. Seemingly high hopes for that title at least.

