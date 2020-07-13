Hamilton Remains Top Trending Title on Disney+

✖

If it feels like everyone you know is still watching and rewatching Hamilton on Disney+, that's because they probably are. The movie version of Hamilton is truly the first of its kind, capturing the actual performances of the original cast of one of the most popular shows in theater history and releasing it for the world to see. Nothing like that has ever happened before, and it likely won't happen again. Other shows will probably record their original casts and release movies in the future, but none of those shows will reach the levels that Hamilton has. It should come as no surprise that, over a week after its initial release, Hamilton is still the most popular title on Disney+.

Disney+ keeps an updated list on its homepage of trending movies and shows, allowing viewers to see the current popular options on the service. Hamilton skyrocketed to the top of that trending list and has yet to look back. More people are watching the musical than The Simpsons, which has 30 entire seasons available to stream.

It was announced earlier this year that the Hamilton cast had filmed the show while they were all still together, nearly four years ago, and that Disney would be releasing it into theaters in 2021. However, with the entire theatrical release schedule being forced to change due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney and the Hamilton creative team decided to make an unprecedented change. The release of Hamilton was moved up to July 3rd of this year, and it was announced that it would be sent straight to the Disney+ streaming service so that everyone could enjoy it from home.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

