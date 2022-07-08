American Psycho Cosplayer in Character Goes Viral on TikTok

Christian Bale is known for many iconic roles ranging from Batman in Christopher Nolan's DC trilogy to Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but many fans knew him first as Patrick Bateman. Back in 2000, Bale starred in American Psycho, which was based on Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel. The movie followed Bateman as he lived his life as a New York City investment banker while also leading a double life as a serial killer. The movie is a fan favorite for many, and one cosplayer went the extra mile at Midsummer Scream, the horror con that took place in Long Beach. TikTok user @PumaDoesCosplay shared a video of @illusionalchemy doing his best Bateman impression.

"I have no words... Thank you @illusionalchemy for this amazing American Psycho cosplay at @Midsummer Scream 🥵🥵🥵," the caption reads. The post has been viewed over 400,000 times. It was also shared on Twitter by @princessxemnas and was liked over 200,000 times. You can check out the original TikTok video below:

Last year, it was announced that a new American Psycho tv series was in development from Lionsgate. "We've just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development," Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs confirmed with Deadline. "We're always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that's a conversation." No new news has been revealed about the project since, but fans are hoping it's still in the works.

As for Bale, the actor recently made his Marvel debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, and one fan combined Gorr with Bateman in some fun fan art. "'Hey Thor-' *swings sword. So they didn't go CG with Gorr. Interesting. Hope we're seeing Christian Bale full unleashed in this, haha," Ahmad Safwan captioned the post. Of course, this is a play on the line "Hey Paul," which Bateman utters before bashing Paul Allen (Jared Leto) in the head with an ax. You can check out the art below:

Bale previously told ComicBook.com that he wasn't in the right shape for a comic-accurate Gorr look, so the studio and its artists happened to come up with something else.

"I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle," Bale explained. "And then I saw the images and thought, 'Well, that's not gonna be possible... and this g-string thing that's going on there.' He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with though. And I said, 'Well, you know, that's just not gonna be possible in the state I'm in. And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way."

Thor: Love and Thunder is still playing in theatres.