Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Art Combines Gorr With Christian Bale Meme

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was finally released this month, and while it teased Russell Crowe as Zeus, fans still haven't gotten an official glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. However, there has been promo art of the Oscar-winning actor in the role as well as a Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure. Folks have seen enough that they can start creating some fun Gorr fan art, and one piece by Ahmad Safwan combines Bale's Marvel character with Patrick Bateman, Bale's iconic character from American Psycho.

"'Hey Thor-' *swings sword. So they didn't go CG with Gorr. Interesting. Hope we're seeing Christian Bale full unleashed in this, haha," Safwan captioned the post. Of course, this is a play on the line "Hey Paul," which Bateman utters before bashing Paul Allen (Jared Leto) in the head with an ax. The real question is... Does Thor like Huey Lewis and the News? You can check out the art below:

"We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet," Gorr co-creator Jason Aaron wrote shortly after the trailer's release. "I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based off glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty goddamn talented face."

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is an exciting one. Not only is Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, but Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster AKA The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars are also expected to appear in the movie.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," director Taika Waititi previously said when talking about Thor 4. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.