An Iconic Horror Franchise Hits Netflix Next Month, But It’s Missing the Most Important Film

Few horror icons are so ingrained in the collective imaginary as Chucky, the diminutive killer doll who has terrorized audiences since 1988. What began as a low-budget slasher premise, a serial killer’s soul trapped inside a Good Guy doll, evolved into one of the genre’s most enduring franchises, spanning seven feature films, a spin-off television series, and nearly four decades of pop culture staying power. Unlike many of his contemporaries in the horror pantheon, Chucky owes his longevity to a rare consistency behind the camera, with creator Don Mancini steering nearly every chapter of the story himself. Mancini’s creative vision transformed a killer toy into a horror mainstay recognized well beyond genre circles, which Netflix now welcomes into its library.

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Beginning August 1st, Netflix will add six installments from the Child’s Play franchise to its library, including Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky. The addition effectively lets subscribers marathon nearly the entire killer doll saga in one place. However, the original 1988 Child’s Play, the film that started it all, is notably absent from the lineup. The widely maligned 2019 remake is also missing from Netflix, though given its reception among longtime fans of the franchise, its absence is unlikely to bother anyone hoping for a proper Chucky binge.

Is It Still Worth It to Binge the Child’s Play Movies?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Despite missing the original film, the six chapters arriving on Netflix still make for a worthwhile watch. Mancini has written every installment in the main continuity since 1988, and that singular authorial voice allowed Chucky, Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), and later additions like Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) to develop with an internal logic most long-running horror franchises never achieve. In addition, Brad Dourif has voiced Chucky in every film since the character’s introduction, reinforcing the sense of one continuous story rather than disconnected sequels. The saga does play with tone shifts, moving from grounded slasher horror in the earlier films to campy self-aware comedy in Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, then back to atmospheric horror in Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Still, each chapter in the franchise is the product of Mancini’s love for these quirky characters.

The Child’s Play franchise has also become one of horror’s most significant vehicles for queer representation, largely because Mancini is an openly gay filmmaker who never separated his identity from his work. Seed of Chucky pushed that further with Glen/Glenda, the genderfluid child of Chucky and Tiffany, a character exploring gender identity years before mainstream film and television regularly recognized non-binary people. Mancini also treated these characters as central to the story rather than background color, using camp and horror as tools to normalize queer identity.

That same instinct carries into Chucky, the television series that picks up directly where Cult of Chucky left off. The show is anchored by a gay teenager, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), and his relationship with Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson) became one of its most celebrated threads, earning multiple GLAAD Award nominations across three seasons. Because the series continues the films’ mythology instead of rebooting it, the six movies now streaming on Netflix double as a direct lead-in to that story, which is, by far, the best chapter in the franchise.

Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky are set to hit Netflix on August 1st.

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