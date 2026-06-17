7 Best Horror TV Shows of the 2020s, Ranked

Films like Obsession and The Backrooms have changed the horror game at theaters, but this doesn’t mean that the silver screen is the only place for good horror these days. The small screen has been responsible for quite a few riveting and spine-tingling series over the years, and the 2020s have some amazing options for a variety of scary stories. Now, we thought now would be the perfect time to not only list some of our favorite horror television series, but to rank them in order of the scariest and best of the terror crop.

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7.) Chucky

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Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, Peacock

Chucky did what so many other slasher villains have been unable to do: transition from the silver screen to the small screen. Following a bevy of films that followed the killer doll, the television series, Chucky, garnered three seasons beginning in 2021, taking place immediately following the Child’s Play film series. While the television show had some bloody kills, it also relied heavily on the continuity of the previous films, weaving an intricate story that brought back countless stars from the franchise. Slashers like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Leatherface haven’t had television shows of their own in the past, but we could only hope that they were able to live up to the high standards set by Charles Lee Ray. Luckily, even though the series has ended, Chucky’s time on the screen hasn’t ended, as a new Chucky movie might be in the works.

6.) Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

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Where to Watch: Netflix

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is a hidden gem on Netflix, creating an ingenious one-season experience that should be the happiest day of the main character’s life. Without diving into spoiler territory, Rachel and Nicky are a very in-love couple preparing to tie the knot, visiting the latter’s family home for the special day. What this Netflix original does so well is that it sets up intricate mysteries that delve into various horror tropes throughout, making it an engaging, unpredictable storyline. If you think you know how this story ends, you have another thing coming, but the series easily earns its place on our list.

5.) It: Welcome to Derry

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Where to Watch: HBO Max

Creating a completely original television prequel to the tale of Pennywise was no easy feat, which is why It: Welcome to Derry surprised so many. Premiering last year, Bill Skarsgård reprised his role as Stephen King’s killer clown, with the series taking place decades prior to the events of both It and It Chapter Two. What Welcome to Derry did so well was being able to take a similar premise as the original story, but turn it on its ear by adding several factors that hadn’t made it to Pennywise’s first cinematic reign of terror. The cast of characters, young and old, make for interesting foils to the celestial nightmare, and, of course, are subject to some amazing scares along the way. A second season is on the way, but the premiere season would work well entirely on its own as an oversized film that lives up to its source material.

4.) Black Summer

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Where to Watch: Netflix

In what is easily the least known and most controversial pick on our list, we have Black Summer. This zombie-focused television series should not work by any stretch of the imagination, as it is a spin-off of a far more comedic series, Z-Nation, while gaining little fanfare overall. What Black Summer does so well is introduce compelling characters while exploring aspects of a zombie apocalypse that haven’t been nearly as studied in the veritable ton of zombie media out there. It’s unfortunate that this series only had two seasons before ending its run, because it feels like a zombie story that easily one-ups The Walking Dead throughout its run.

3.) From

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Where to Watch: MGM+

Not only is From an engaging, terrifying tale of characters trapped in a single location, but it is a series that is the best representation of Lost’s spiritual successor. The cast of characters is compelling, the mysteries are intriguing, and the threats to everyone involved are very real. Currently on its fourth season, with one final season already confirmed following it, the show has gained some serious traction as more fans discover it over the years. For those who haven’t seen the show, it focuses on a supernatural locale that is simply a small patch of road wherein characters find themselves unable to escape. While this is a terrifying notion on its own, the residents are plagued by torturous creatures that come out at night. From has earned its place as a cult favorite, and if it can stick the landing, it might just be raised higher on our list.

2.) Widow’s Bay

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Where to Watch: Apple TV

Widow’s Bay making this list so shortly following its premiere earlier this year is a testament to just how good the Apple TV original series is. Every episode has found a way to incorporate several different styles of horror while seamlessly merging both terror and comedy in ingenious ways. Recently renewed for a second season, the show revolves around a New England island suffering from a wild curse that hurls countless supernatural threats at its hopeless mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), and the other members of the community. Widow’s Bay hit the floor running when it debuted in 2026, and we’re crossing our fingers that the second entry on our list will have a long road ahead of it. Our number one choice was able to confirm its ranking with only one season, however.

1.) Midnight Mass

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Where to Watch: Netflix

Michael Flannigan’s vampire-centric, one-season series is only beaten by its predecessor from Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House, which would have made the list had it been released in the 2020s instead of 2018. Arguably, however, Midnight Mass is better than the horror show that came before it, presenting compelling characters and creatures of the night that will send a shiver down your spine. On top of being an amazingly well-thought our horror story, Midnight Mass also manages to be a compelling character study for most of the cast involved. The ten-episode series is a masterpiece from Flanagan, and if you’ve never had the chance to check it out, run, don’t walk to Netflix and give the first episode a try.

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