An Iconic Viral Video Game Might Be the Next Great Movie Adaptation: Watch the Trailer

Video games and the horror genre go together like chocolate and peanut butter, so it makes sense that various spooky digital stories would eventually be turned into live-action adaptations. Franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Until Dawn all saw various levels of success on the silver screen. While the upcoming horror property set to hit theaters might not be as big as Raccoon City or Freddy Fazbear, there’s a good population of gamers willing to check out a certain mortuary. The Mortuary’s Assistant is coming to theaters sooner than you might expect, and it’s looking to be just as creepy as its source material.

On February 13th, Epic Pictures and Dread are set to release the terrifying tale into theaters, which will focus on the titular Mortuary Assistant, Rebecca Owens, as she finds herself dragged into a supernatural horror show. In the game, players can create alternate endings depending on the choices made when examining the dead bodies in their peripheral vision. While not a lengthy endeavor, the 2022 game became a powerhouse on PC thanks to both streamers and gamers alike experiencing the unsettling setting. Luckily, along with the new trailer, we received commentary from the CEO of Epic Pictures and the creator of the original game.

The World of a Mortuary Assistant

Darkstone Digital

Producer of The Mortuary Assistant and CEO of Epic Pictures, Patrick Ewald, spoke about translating the story of the game into a theatrical environment, “With THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT, we’re thrilled to translate one of gaming’s most unnerving experiences into a relentlessly immersive feature film. This is an authentic adaptation grounded in the same dread, the same characters, and the same world that made the game so unforgettable. We’re bringing River Fields Mortuary to life in full detail, building it from the ground up as a practical set to preserve its claustrophobic atmosphere and sinister realism. The result is a chilling blend of storytelling and sustained tension, and we can’t wait for audiences to step into this terrifying new chapter of horror cinema.”

Joining Ewald in discussing the live-action adaptation, the game’s creator Brian Clarke was excited to see his work hitting the silver screen, “Seeing The Mortuary Assistant make the leap from game to film is incredibly rewarding. Fans of the game will finally witness the world they’ve explored come alive, while genre film audiences will discover a story filled with tension, dark secrets, and unforgettable scares. It’s a unique crossover that bridges two communities of horror fans in a way I’ve always imagined.”

Despite the success of the original game, a sequel to The Mortuary Assistant has yet to be confirmed. Clarke has said in the past that he is looking to expand on the universe that first sent shivers down PC players’ spines, so hopefully the film’s release will open the floodgates for new stories in this universe.

