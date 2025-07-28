The Mortuary Assistant Movie “Expands on the Game’s Terrifying World,” Release Window Revealed

Back in April, a big screen adaptation of The Mortuary Assistant was announced, starring Willa Holland (Arrow) and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire) and directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Slapface). At the time, few details were announced, including when viewers could actually expect to see the movie. It has now been confirmed that the adaptation will be released in 2026, and it will be coming via Shudder. In a press release, Shudder director of acquisitions and productions Adam Koehler talked about the adaptation, and how it will build on the world already established in the video game.

“We’ve been admirers of THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT since its original release, captivated by its atmosphere and psychological intensity,” said Koehler. “Under the direction of a filmmaker with a remarkable command of tone and suspense, the film expands on the game’s terrifying world in a way that feels both faithful and deeply cinematic. We’re beyond excited to bring this chilling experience to Shudder.”

image courtesy of dreadxp

Released in 2022, The Mortuary Assistant is a horror game set in 1998. The game follows protagonist Rebecca Owens, who is played in the movie by Holland. When the game begins, Rebecca has just started work at the River Fields mortuary, and she quickly finds that the job is far more than she bargained for. It’s unclear how closely the movie will follow the events of the game, but it’s worth noting that the latter featured multiple endings, so it will be interesting to see what path the adaptation chooses. Fans of the game should be happy that the film is striving for a faithful approach, but it will be interesting to see how the movie “expands” on what came before.

At this time, it’s unclear if The Mortuary Assistant will head straight to Shudder’s streaming service, or if the movie will see a theatrical release. Over the last few years, Shudder has been making more of a concerted effort to bring its original films to theaters, even for shorter theatrical runs. We saw just that for movies like In a Violet Nature, Oddity, and When Evil Lurks. Given the massive success that horror movies have been having in theaters over the last few years, it’s possible The Mortuary Assistant could get the kind of treatment some of Shudder’s other originals have received.

Between The Mortuary Assistant and Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for adaptations of horror video games. It remains to be seen whether these movies will be able to live up to their source material, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. And for anyone that wants to play the game ahead of the film’s release, The Mortuary Assistant is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

