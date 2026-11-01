An Underrated Stephen King Adaptation by the Best Director of His Work Is a Streaming Smash on HBO Max

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations there are a few directors who just “get it.” From Mick Garris to Frank Darabont, there are certain directors that have taken King’s material and turned it into some of the best iterations put on screen. In recent years, a new director has found his way into King’s universe, and could end up being the best director to ever work on the horror master’s catalog of classics – especially when King himself says so. One of the movies that began Mike Flanagan‘s frequent collaboration with King was released in 2019 and became not only one of the best and most underrated King adaptations of the decade, but also acted as a way of remedying the author’s strong dislike of Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining. The movie is Doctor Sleep and the film is currently having a moment on HBO Max.

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In 2013, King released Doctor Sleep as a sequel novel to The Shining, telling the story of a grown-up Dan Torrance, who is still suffering from the trauma he faced at the Overlook Hotel all those years ago. Of course, in King’s written world, the Overlook is no more having been destroyed by Jack Torrance at the end of The Shining, but when Flanagan directed the movie version he still had the Overlook to play with thanks to the decisions made over 40 years ago by Kubrick. It has been well documented that King did not like the iconic director’s take on his ultimate haunted house novel, so Flanagan’s decision to base part of the movie on Kubrick’s specific version of The Shining was a brave decision. However, it quickly became apparent that Flanagan knew exactly what he was doing.

Doctor Sleep Is One of the Best Stephen King Adaptations

Despite really making his name with the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan began his Stephen King journey a year earlier in 2017’s Gerald’s Game. The story of a woman who ends up spending most of the movie handcuffed to a bed after a dirty weekend away with her husband goes wrong posed the challenge of keeping viewers interested in a single-room premise. Flanagan managed this with ease, with the film scoring a huge 91% with RT critics. Two years later, Doctor Sleep arrived to decent reviews, but nowhere near the credit it deserved. One of the biggest changes to Doctor Sleep made to the book was to set the climax inside the abandoned Overlook Hotel from Kubrick’s movie (in the book, it takes place on the grounds of the hotel’s charred remains). This is something that Flanagan specifically wanted King to agree to, and surprisingly, the author did.

Mike Flanagan King Adaptations Release Date Rotten Tomatoes Score Gerald’s Game September 29, 2017 91% Doctor Sleep November 8, 2019 78% The Life of Chuck June 6, 2025 81% Carrie (TV Series) October 7, 2026 85% The Mist TBA TBA The Dark Tower TBA TBA

In an interview at the time of the movie’s release, King said that he “very carefully” read Flanagan’s script, as he did not want to “screw up” the version put on screen. But the author was quickly won over, saying that “everything I ever disliked about the Kubrick version of The Shining is redeemed for me here.” One of the biggest points was the destruction of the hotel, which happens in the climax of The Shining novel but not the movie. For King, Kubrick’s version was wrong for having Jack Torrance not make the ultimate sacrifice to save his family, but instead have him “just freeze in the snow.” We won’t completely spoil Doctor Sleep‘s ending for those who still haven’t seen it, but just to say that the ending King wanted for The Shining on screen, he finally gets in Doctor Sleep. You can find it streaming now on HBO Max.

What did you think of Doctor Sleep? Does it redeem the changes Kubrick made to The Shining? Let us know in the comments.