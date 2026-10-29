5 Recent Horror Movie Sequels That Are Criminally Underrated, Including Two With A Future MCU Star

Over the years, many horror movies have received follow-ups, but they aren’t always as successful as the original. Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street — some of the best horror movie franchises have struggled with inconsistent quality over the course of their respective runs. Sadly, not every horror movie sequel is able to match the brilliance of the original, or even of previous sequels, as is sometimes the case with long-running franchises. Often, the original film gets top billing, while sequels are regularly dismissed by wider audiences as convenient cash-grabs that piggyback on the success of another movie.

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Taking such a cynical stance on sequels actually leads to many underrated horror movies being tragically overlooked, though. Even just looking at the past decade, there are a number of great horror movie sequels that simply don’t get the appreciation they deserve. Each of the following managed to brilliantly build upon or even improve the original movie, but, for one reason or another, they don’t get the credit they’re due.

5) Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

There are many movies about time loops, but few that explore common slasher tropes within the confines of that decidedly sci-fi premise. 2017’s Happy Death Day did just that, telling the story of college student Tree who finds herself being repeatedly murdered on her birthday. Finally managing to solve the mystery surrounding her killer, Tree finally seems to break free of the loop, but the 2019 sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, started an all-new loop, bending time and reality in unexpected ways. The sequel delves further into the mechanics of the loop, bringing other characters into the fold while exploring more of the same day shown repeatedly in the first film. By serving as a direct continuation of the original, Happy Death Day 2U expertly recaptures the first film’s vibe while offering audiences a unique experience that expands upon its premise. Mixed critical reviews did nothing to help the film, but it’s an excellent and underrated recent horror sequel that’s well worth checking out.

4) Terrifier 2 (2022)

Many of the best modern slasher movies have moved away from well-established and long-running franchises, instead bringing new ideas to the fore. That was certainly the case with Terrifier, which introduced the singularly creepy Art the Clown to audiences. The first movie was an independent horror that quickly amassed a cult following, but negative reception of the film’s script prompted writer-director Damien Leone to respond by penning Terrifier 2. The sequel proved more successful with critics, with the introduction of the franchise’s heroine, Sienna Shaw, giving it more of a traditional slasher feel. The sequel was successful, but stands out as underrated in just how much it improved upon the original. Terrifier 2 took everything that worked about Terrifier and shored up its weaknesses, delivering an excellent sequel that felt like the true beginning of a horror franchise. Another film that amassed a cult following, Terrifier 2 might have brought the franchise closer to major success, but it’s still criminally overlooked among wider audiences.

3) Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (2026)

Before Samara Weaving was cast in the MCU’s X-Men reboot, she had already cultivated an image as a modern scream queen thanks to multiple horror movie roles. One of these came in 2019’s Ready or Not, which saw her play Grace, a young woman preparing to marry into a wealthy family, only for her to be forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek. The story of the courageous young woman outsmarting the high-society family hunting her impressed many and, as well as cementing Weaving as an up-and-coming star, it secured a sequel. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come explored the wider implications of Ready or Not‘s ending, with Grace once again hunted by some of the world’s wealthiest families. The lack of originality in both its premise and title probably contributed to the sequel being widely overlooked upon its release, but it’s an excellent follow-up to the first movie. An excellent cast and even more bloody thrills make Ready or Not 2 an enjoyable horror sequel that ultimately deserves a lot more love than it has so far received.

2) Doctor Sleep (2019)

Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining is considered an iconic horror movie by many. However, it also boasts one of the best horror movie sequels, even if the follow-up has been largely overlooked. 2019’s Doctor Sleep picked up the story of The Shining‘s survivors, with Ewan McGregor playing the now-adult Danny Torrance, whose life has been complicated by his psychic abilities. Doctor Sleep not only expands upon The Shining‘s story in an organic way, but it adds new characters and a supernatural air of menace to its narrative. Of course, much of the credit there goes to King for his work on the story, but Doctor Sleep‘s excellent cast and the brilliant direction of Mike Flanagan only further elevate the sequel. Unfortunately, Doctor Sleep exists in the shadow of a cinematic giant, and that has ultimately led to it being overlooked in many ways. The fact that it’s a sequel to The Shining set the bar unfairly high, and even though this horror sequel cleared it with ease, many still neglect to address its outstanding quality.

1) The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

The second horror movie sequel on this list to feature Samara Weaving, The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a hugely undervalued film. Bringing back the talented comedic cast of the 2017 horror comedy The Babysitter, Killer Queen also added Jenna Ortega to the cast, helping the former child actor transition into more mature roles. A hugely underrated Netflix movie, The Babysitter: Killer Queen added a romantic element to its comedy-heavy horror plot, with protagonist Cole attempting to survive the machinations of a Satanic cult alongside newcomer Phoebe (Ortega). Funnier, bloodier, and more innovative than its predecessor, Killer Queen is a great horror sequel that simply doesn’t get enough love, especially considering the strength of its cast. As a comedic teen slasher with considerable heart, The Babysitter: Killer Queen does more than just live up to the original; it improves upon it. However, its status as a Netflix Original did little to help the movie’s reputation, and it has been unfairly dismissed by many, leading it to become one of the most underrated horror sequels of recent years.