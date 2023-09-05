Both Anchorman Movies Get New Streaming Home

Anchorman, one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s, and its sequel are now streaming on Netflix.

The Channel 4 News Team is on the move, and they're still not content to settle for second place. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, one of the funniest movies of the 2000s and one of the most popular Will Ferrell films, now has a new streaming home. Netflix has been adding new movies to its lineup over the first few days of September and Tuesday morning saw the streaming giant bring Anchorman into the fold. Ferrell and Adam McKay's iconic comedy is now available on the country's most popular streaming service.

Not only did Netflix add the infinitely quotable comedy, it also brought its sequel along for the ride as well. 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues was also brought onto Netflix's roster. Fans with a subscription to Netflix can now watch the whole story of Ron Burgundy unfold.

What's New on Netflix?

The Anchorman movies were just added this week but they're far from the first big additions on Netflix in September. At the start of the month, the streaming service brought in a flurry of new movies, including Arrival and all four films in the Jaws franchise. This has also been a good month for comedy on Netflix, with the arrival of films like Superbad, Couples Retreat, Baby Mama, Miss Congeniality, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

