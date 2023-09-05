Both Anchorman Movies Get New Streaming Home
Anchorman, one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s, and its sequel are now streaming on Netflix.
The Channel 4 News Team is on the move, and they're still not content to settle for second place. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, one of the funniest movies of the 2000s and one of the most popular Will Ferrell films, now has a new streaming home. Netflix has been adding new movies to its lineup over the first few days of September and Tuesday morning saw the streaming giant bring Anchorman into the fold. Ferrell and Adam McKay's iconic comedy is now available on the country's most popular streaming service.
Not only did Netflix add the infinitely quotable comedy, it also brought its sequel along for the ride as well. 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues was also brought onto Netflix's roster. Fans with a subscription to Netflix can now watch the whole story of Ron Burgundy unfold.
What's New on Netflix?
The Anchorman movies were just added this week but they're far from the first big additions on Netflix in September. At the start of the month, the streaming service brought in a flurry of new movies, including Arrival and all four films in the Jaws franchise. This has also been a good month for comedy on Netflix, with the arrival of films like Superbad, Couples Retreat, Baby Mama, Miss Congeniality, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Here's the full list of titles that hit Netflix on September 1st:
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
